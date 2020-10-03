Brown Scores Verbal Commitment from Pennsylvania HS AAA Champ Nick Clark

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Clark, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process at Brown University. He will head to Providence in the fall of 2021.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to Brown University for the class of 2025! I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for their help and support. I cannot wait to be a part of this great team and school. Go Bruno!”

Clark swims for North Penn High School, where he is a senior, and North Penn Aquatic Club. Faikish was a member of the 200 free relay (with then-seniors Luke Schwar, Evan Mancini, and Sean Faikish) at the 2020 PIAA Class AAA Championships that went 1:21.70 to win the event by over a second take down the North Penn school record. Clark split 20.60 on that relay. He also swam the 100 breast (4th in finals with 56.12) and the 200 free (10th in finals with 1:40.65), individually.

Clark is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 breast and a Futures qualifier in the 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He scored a number of PBs (50/100/200 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM) at the LAC Holiday Cup in December 2019, while placing 1st in the 200 free, 2nd in the 50/100 free, 3rd in the 200 breast and 200 IM, 4th in the 100 breast, and 6th in the 100 fly. At 2019 Geneva Futures he improved his lifetime bests in the LCM 100 breast (1:06.33), 100 free (54.36), and 200 free (1:57.97) and came in 13th in the 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.12

200 breast – 2:04.13

50 free – 21.27

50 free relay split – 20.6)

100 free – 46.04

200 free – 1:40.64

100 fly – 50.62

200 IM – 1:52.94

Clark will suit up for the Bears with Chris Ma and Harrison Powe. It took 56.08/2:01.73 to score in the 100/200 breast at the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.