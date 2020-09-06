Olympic Contender Torri Huske Swims Lifetime Best in 100 Fly on Sunday Morning

2020 Arlington Aquatic Club Summer Long Course Splash & Dash

September 6, 2020

The St. James, Springfield, Virginia

Long Course Meters (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 AAC Summer LC Splash & Dash”

US Open Champion and Olympic contender Torri Huske was one of a handful of swimmers from the Arlington Aquatic Club who woke up early on Sunday morning to get in some 7AM racing at The St. James sports complex.

The result for Huske was a new personal best in the 100 meter fly, swimming 57.43. That undercuts the 57.48 that she swam at the US Open in December where she won the title.

In the race, she swam against two male teammates: Jack Mowery, an 18-year old Army – West Point commit who swam 56.59, and 14-year old Nolan Dunkel. Mowery and Dunkel also swam best times, with Dunkel being particularly impressive by dropping 8 seconds.

For Huske, as the Olympic season officially begins in September, the swim is an American benchmark with the Olympic Trials just 9 months away.

She ranks 4th among American women since the 2016 Olympic Games.

US Ranking, Women’s 100 LCM Fly, Since 2016 Olympic Games:

Kelsi Dahlia – 56.37 – 2017 World Championships Katie McLaughlin – 57.23 – 2019 World Championships Regan Smith – 57.34 – 2020 Pro Swim Series Des Moines Torri Huske – 57.43 – 2020 Intrasquad (TIE) Amanda Kendall – 57.51 – 2019 Summer Nationals/Kendyl Stewart – 57.51 – 2019 Israel Cup Aly Tetzloff – 57.70 – 2019 Summer Nationals Claire Curzan – 57.87 – 2019 Summer Nationals Mallory Comerford – 57.95 – 2018 Summer Nationals Sarah Gibson – 57.96 – 2017 Summer Nationals

Aside from Dahlia, who swam her best of the quad at the 2017 World Championships, most of Huske’s primary contenders for the event are peaking in the latter-half of the meet, which should set up for a big race at the US Olympic Trials.

The one unknown here is whether teenage phenom Regan Smith, who is the World Record holder in the 100 back and 200 back, will swim the 100 fly, which does have overlap with the 100 back semifinals at the Olympic Trials. So far, her public indications of leaning for her schedule haven’t included that race.

Smith’s time of 57.34 is the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the event. Huske now ranks 2nd all-time in that age group – this was her first long course 100 fly since aging up in the middle of the US Open, after her winning swim.

Mower, Huske, and Dunkel were the only 3 swimmers in attendance, and all 3 swimmers swam all 3 races back-to-back-to-back. In spite of the rapid-fire nature of the races, 7 out of the 9 swims were lifetime bests – including a second from Huske in the 50 free, where she swam 25.34.

Results:

100 fly

Jack Mowery – 56.59 (.52 second drop) Torri Huske – 57.43 (.05 second drop) Nolan Dunkel – 58.56 (7.42 second drop)

50 free

Jack Mowery – 24.58 (.18 second add) Torri Huske – 25.34 (.06 second drop) Nolan Dunkel – 26.33 (2.90 second drop)

200 IM