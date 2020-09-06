Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Caeleb Dressel Gets Called Out!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Someone please tell me where this is!
10.
I asked for permission-here is a contrast that will last w/ me forever. Daughter Christina & swim teammate/roommate after they received their @TheIowaHawkeye letter jackets & days later, screen grab from when she called w/ newsafter the programs were cut. #SaveHawkeyeSports pic.twitter.com/8hhBYeMyaf
— Mark Kaufman (@Athltcoguy) September 4, 2020
Putting this at #10 because we really hate to see it.
9.
I could seriously use a pro swim rn because I just got quoted $900 in labor to install an $800 clutch and $600 flywheel
— Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) September 2, 2020
Can someone tell me what a flywheel is?
8.
This could be what finally makes swim merch take off. All eyes on the logo, now, though. https://t.co/IwIg8JbIis
— Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) September 4, 2020
Ribbit, Ribbit.
7.
Happy Days pic.twitter.com/4ubalsorj5
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) September 1, 2020
There’s a whole lot of not-knowing-whats-coming-next in this thread.
6.
A beautiful ode to new life! Cheers, Harry!
5.
The effort was certainly there.
4.
Celebrating the 41st anniversary of my 21st birthday! pic.twitter.com/O2bwiHlHsy
— Dave Salo (@Sprintsalo) September 3, 2020
41 has never looked better!
3.
Probably best to just give Nate his degree now.
2.
@teamusa
swimmers will get this one #teamusa #swim #swimming #sports
*queue flashback to sixth-grade swimming field trips*
1.
Y’a du courant là c’est pas possible.
🧐😂 #goat https://t.co/v7wKf9nRUP
— ⚜️Léon⚜️ (@leon_marchand) September 2, 2020
Translation: There’s a current, that’s not possible.
