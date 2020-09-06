Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Caeleb Dressel Gets Called Out!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Someone please tell me where this is!

10.

I asked for permission-here is a contrast that will last w/ me forever. Daughter Christina & swim teammate/roommate after they received their ⁦@TheIowaHawkeye letter jackets & days later, screen grab from when she called w/ newsafter the programs were cut. #SaveHawkeyeSports pic.twitter.com/8hhBYeMyaf — Mark Kaufman (@Athltcoguy) September 4, 2020

Putting this at #10 because we really hate to see it.

9.

I could seriously use a pro swim rn because I just got quoted $900 in labor to install an $800 clutch and $600 flywheel — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) September 2, 2020

Can someone tell me what a flywheel is?

8.

This could be what finally makes swim merch take off. All eyes on the logo, now, though. https://t.co/IwIg8JbIis — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) September 4, 2020

Ribbit, Ribbit.

7.

There’s a whole lot of not-knowing-whats-coming-next in this thread.

6.

A beautiful ode to new life! Cheers, Harry!

5.

The effort was certainly there.

4.

Celebrating the 41st anniversary of my 21st birthday! pic.twitter.com/O2bwiHlHsy — Dave Salo (@Sprintsalo) September 3, 2020

41 has never looked better!

3.

Probably best to just give Nate his degree now.

2.

*queue flashback to sixth-grade swimming field trips*

1.

Translation: There’s a current, that’s not possible.

