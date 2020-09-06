USC Men Jump into 2022 Recruiting with Verbal from Breaststroker Charlie Arnold

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlie Arnold from Newcastle, Washington has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California for 2022-23.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for all the support. Fight on! #fighton✌️”

Arnold is a rising junior at Eastside Catholic High School in Bellevue. He swims year-round for Bellevue Club Swim Team where he is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast. He competed at the 2020 Washington WIAA Boys 3A State Championships in February, finaling in the 200 IM (7th) and 100 breast (10th) as a sophomore. Last year as a freshman he was runner-up in the breast (56.85) and placed 3rd in the IM (1:53.23), earning a PB in the latter. He had a breakout meet at Federal Way Sectionals in the spring of 2019 when he finaled in both breaststrokes and scored PBs in the 200 free, 100/200 breast and 400 IM. He finished the 2018-19 swim year with the #2 time among 14-year-old boys in the 100y breast and the #7 time in the 200y breast.

While the coronavirus pandemic thwarted his opportunity to improve his LCM times this year, he had a strong showing as a 15-year-old at the 2019 Pacific Northwest LSC Senior Long Course Championships. There, he came in 5th in the 200m breast (2:22.94), 7th in the 100 breast (1:06.78), and 12th in the 200 IM (2:13.72). He also swam the 400 IM and scored a lifetime best of 4:46.53.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:01.59

100 breast – 56.81

400 IM – 4:06.84

200 IM – 1:53.23

200 free – 1:46.07

100 free – 50.09

50 free – 22.78

Arnold will overlap two years at USC with incoming freshmen breaststrokers Ben Dillard (52.74/1:54.74) and Scott Sobolewski (53.63/1:59.30). The Trojans’ class of 2026 will be the first full recruiting cycle for new head coach Jeremy Kipp.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.