Michigan HS Div. II A-Finalist Meghan Fleury Changes Commitment to Cincinnati

OLY Swimming’s Meghan Fleury has verbally committed to Cincinnati, changing her previous verbal commitment to Michigan State following the axing of the MSU program. She’s a senior at Adams High School in Rochester, Mich.

So excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Cincinnati! Thank you to my coaches, family, friends and teammates for all of the support. GO BEARCATS!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 51.96

200 free – 1:51.50

100 back – 56.22

200 back – 2:01.16

This past weekend, Fleury competed at the 2020 Michigan HS Div. 2 Championships, which were rescheduled from November. At the meet, she finished third in the 100 free and 100 back, her best placing in the 100 free and matching her highest career finish in the 100 back.

Last season, then-freshman Jaclyn Klimczak was the Bearcats’ top backstroker at 55.2 in the 100 and 1:59.6 in the 200. Fleury would’ve been Cincinnati’s #2 backstroker in both events behind Klimczak last year, and with her current bests, she would’ve scored in B-finals in both at the 2020 AAC Championships.

Fleury joins Maddy Hensler, Annabelle Young and Payton Baxter in Cincinnati’s class of 2025.

