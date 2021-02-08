Florida 4A Champion Tyler Hanley Stays Local with Commitment to FSU (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tyler Hanley of the Blue Dolfins is staying in-state with a verbal commitment to Florida State for this coming fall. Hanley is a senior at Oviedo High School.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida State University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for helping me turn my dreams into a reality. Go Noles!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.38

100 free – 46.30

50 back – 22.96

100 back – 48.97

200 back – 1:47.77

100 fly – 48.73

200 fly – 1:48.76

200 IM – 1:51.39

400 IM – 3:56.73

Hanley is a great butterflier and backstroker, and he’s coming off of a big Florida HS 4A State Championships in November. At the meet, he won the 100 backstroke title (49.15) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (49.02). He also led off Oviedo’s 400 free relay to a state title and led off their 200 medley relay to a runner-up finish.

Hanley is almost a carbon copy of Florida State freshman Mason Herbet, who also swam with Oviedo High School and the Blue Dolfins. Herbet was 48.91 in the 100 back and 48.73 in the 100 fly during his senior year of high school, but he’s dropped buckets of time since starting with the Seminoles; so far, with his freshman season not over yet, Herbet has gotten down to 47.1 in the 100 back and 47.7 in the 100 fly, adding a 1:46-high 200 IM.

Hanley will join an FSU program that includes Herbet as well as flyers Max McCusker (47.1) and Tommy Eaton (48.1/1:45.9).

He becomes part of the Seminoles’ class of 2025 with Arijus Pavlidi, Auben Nugent, Kevin Glenn, Jason Brzozowski and Rian Covington in the fall.

