Brzozowski Siblings Jason (2021) and Julia (2022) Headed to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarasota, Florida’s Jason Brzozowski and his younger sister Julia Brzozowski both made verbal commitments to Florida State University within a couple of weeks of each other. Jason will suit up for the in-state Seminoles beginning in the 2021-22 school year while Julia will start in 2022-23. The siblings attend Riverview High School and swim year-round with Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team.

Jason Brzozowski

“I’m honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida State University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for helping me reach my goals. Go Noles!”

A senior at Riverview High School, Jason was runner-up in the 500 free (4:30.35) and placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:51.99) at the 2019 Florida High School Class 4A Championships in his junior year. He also led off the 4th-place 200 medley relay (23.63 backstroke) and contributed a leg (47.46) to the runner-up 400 free relay. He is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 500 free and 1000 free and has the Summer Juniors standard in the 1650 free and the Winter Juniors cut in the 400 IM. He had a strong showing at the 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro. He placed 4th in the 400 IM (4:33.93) and 20th in both the 1500 free (16:28.86) and 200 back (2:10.35), and he went lifetime bests in the 400 free (4:09.39), 1500, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:32.79

1000 free – 9:14.26

500 free – 4:28.63

400 IM – 3:57.54

200 IM – 1:51.99

200 back – 1:50.22

He will join the Seminoles’ class of 2025 with Arijus Pavlidi, Auben Nugent, Kevin Glenn, and Rian Covington in the fall of 2021.

Julia Brzozowski

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Florida State University. None of this would be possible without the constant support of my family, friends, and coaches. I’m so grateful for the journey that it’s been, and the journey that’s to come. Go Noles! 🍢”

Julia specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range, IM, and breast. She came in 11th in the 500 free (4:59.08) and was 23rd in prelims of the 200 IM (2:12.58) at the 2019 FHSAA Class 4A Championships as a sophomore. She had gone lifetime bests in both events at Regionals. At the 2019 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships, she came in 7th in the 500 free, 4th in the 1000 free, 4th in the 1650 free, 16th in the 100 breast, 11th in the 200 breast and 10th in the 200 IM while earning PBs in the 1000 free (a Winter Juniors cut) and 200 breast. In December 2019 at the Clearwater Jingle Bell International, she won the 500/1650 freestyle events and added best times in the 50/200/1650 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:58.75

1000 free – 10:03.49

500 free – 4:55.57

200 breast – 2:23.46

100 breast – 1:07.12

400 IM – 4:35.22

200 IM – 2:07.98

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.