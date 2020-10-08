Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Featuring Not One, But Two Posts About Nathan Adrian

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Arena X Energy Standard.

Virginia Women Bringing The Speed To Saturday Morning Practice.

That glide at the end!

Multi-Angle & Speed demonstration of the Back to Brst Crossover turn by @joelitchfield – the fastest route through the middle of the medley @britishswimming pic.twitter.com/ZwClatX4Hg — David Hemmings (@DaveHemmingsGBR) October 4, 2020

Watch this video, then watch it again, and again.

Ran into a guy I played football with in high school today. As he’s introducing me to his gf he says, “This is John he was the only popular kid in high school who didn’t bully me. He was actually my friend.” Just a reminder that people never forget how you make them feel — J-Ryz (@j_ryz) October 2, 2020

Not swimming related but definitely an important lesson for everyone.

Here’s how quickly Nathan Adrian breathes during a 100 freestyle. Great example of getting his head back in line as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/CgToGaAFik — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) September 29, 2020

What are the odds that he won this race?

Hali passed the vibe check.

Reset Week 3 complete. Finished the week of with some racing. Fun had by all. Re-enforcing, building on and developing new skills. Still a long way to go. I think we might have time! Thank you @ClickiminLC . Looking forward to Reset week 4! @ScottishSwim #backtothewater pic.twitter.com/9sBxtNpmiL — Petur Petursson (@shetlandcoach) October 4, 2020

You love to see it!

The triumphant return we have been awaiting! Go Rikako!

I am expecting to graduate from Stanford this Fall with a major in Psychology and a minor in Political Science. I know there's an election joke with that one somewhere. — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) September 30, 2020

But what’s the punchline?

Yes this is the second Nathan post because Baby Adrian is coming soon!!!

