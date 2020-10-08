Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Featuring Not One, But Two Posts About Nathan Adrian

by Ben Dornan 0

October 07th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Oh hey boys! #arenawaterinstinct

Arena X Energy Standard.

10.

Virginia Women Bringing The Speed To Saturday Morning Practice.

9.

That glide at the end!

 

8.

Watch this video, then watch it again, and again.

7.

Not swimming related but definitely an important lesson for everyone.

6.

What are the odds that he won this race?

5.

Vibe check: You good, swim fam? 😎 #FridayFeeling

Hali passed the vibe check.

4.

You love to see it!

3.

* 初めてのインカレ。 去年は何も貢献できませんでした。 みんなが活躍する嬉しさと、泳ぐことができない自分に虚しさを感じて、来年は自分が絶対出るって気持ちでこの1年間頑張ってきました。今回の試合は出るだけでも自分にとってはものすごく大きいことだけど、悔しさも沢山残る試合でした。来年こそは絶対活躍します。負けません！ 日大は惜しくも男子が2位という結果でした。 そして、去年の盛り上がりを体験できず寂しかったけど、来年また盛り上がっているインカレに出場するのを楽しみに頑張りたいと思います！ 応援ありがとうございました😊 #日本学生選手権 #日本大学

The triumphant return we have been awaiting! Go Rikako!

2.

But what’s the punchline?

1.

Yes this is the second Nathan post because Baby Adrian is coming soon!!!

