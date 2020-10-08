Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Featuring Not One, But Two Posts About Nathan Adrian

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Arena X Energy Standard.
10.
A little Saturday morning🔥 200 Medley Relay (Walsh BK24.1-Wenger BR27.4-Cuomo FL23.7-Douglass FR21.4=1:36.7😳) #GoHoos #WeWill⚔️ pic.twitter.com/CnpYvs2ko6
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) October 3, 2020
Virginia Women Bringing The Speed To Saturday Morning Practice.
9.
That glide at the end!
8.
Multi-Angle & Speed demonstration of the Back to Brst Crossover turn by @joelitchfield – the fastest route through the middle of the medley @britishswimming pic.twitter.com/ZwClatX4Hg
— David Hemmings (@DaveHemmingsGBR) October 4, 2020
Watch this video, then watch it again, and again.
7.
Ran into a guy I played football with in high school today. As he’s introducing me to his gf he says, “This is John he was the only popular kid in high school who didn’t bully me. He was actually my friend.”
Just a reminder that people never forget how you make them feel
— J-Ryz (@j_ryz) October 2, 2020
Not swimming related but definitely an important lesson for everyone.
6.
Here’s how quickly Nathan Adrian breathes during a 100 freestyle. Great example of getting his head back in line as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/CgToGaAFik
— Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) September 29, 2020
What are the odds that he won this race?
5.
Hali passed the vibe check.
4.
Reset Week 3 complete. Finished the week of with some racing. Fun had by all. Re-enforcing, building on and developing new skills. Still a long way to go. I think we might have time! Thank you @ClickiminLC . Looking forward to Reset week 4! @ScottishSwim #backtothewater pic.twitter.com/9sBxtNpmiL
— Petur Petursson (@shetlandcoach) October 4, 2020
You love to see it!
3.
View this post on Instagram
* 初めてのインカレ。 去年は何も貢献できませんでした。 みんなが活躍する嬉しさと、泳ぐことができない自分に虚しさを感じて、来年は自分が絶対出るって気持ちでこの1年間頑張ってきました。今回の試合は出るだけでも自分にとってはものすごく大きいことだけど、悔しさも沢山残る試合でした。来年こそは絶対活躍します。負けません！ 日大は惜しくも男子が2位という結果でした。 そして、去年の盛り上がりを体験できず寂しかったけど、来年また盛り上がっているインカレに出場するのを楽しみに頑張りたいと思います！ 応援ありがとうございました😊 #日本学生選手権 #日本大学
The triumphant return we have been awaiting! Go Rikako!
2.
I am expecting to graduate from Stanford this Fall with a major in Psychology and a minor in Political Science. I know there's an election joke with that one somewhere.
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) September 30, 2020
But what’s the punchline?
1.
Yes this is the second Nathan post because Baby Adrian is coming soon!!!
