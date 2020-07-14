Florida State Lands World Juniors Finalist Arijus Pavlidi for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lithuanian backstroker Arijus Pavlidi has verbally committed to Florida State’s class of 2025.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University! I believe that FSU will be the perfect fit for me to continue my academic and athletic journey. I can’t wait to be part of something greater and see what heights I can reach with FSU! GO NOLES!

TOP TIMES (LCM/SCY conv.)

50 free – 23.71 / 20.66

100 free – 51.89 / 45.52

50 back – 26.29 / 22.44

100 back – 55.32 / 47.32

200 back – 1:59.63 / 1:43.25

At the 2019 European Junior Championships last summer, Pavlidi just missed the podium with a fourth-place effort in the 200 back (1:59.82). He was also ninth in the 100 back (55.90) and 13th in the 50 back (26.37). He hit all best times in the backstroke events at the 2019 World Junior Championships just a month later, where he placed sixth in the 200 back and 12th in the 100 back.

FSU just graduated its top backstroker, Griffin Alaniz, who led the program last year at 45.44/1:41.84, and they have just one season remaining with top returner, Jackson Lucas (47.54/1:43.28 last year). Pavlidi’s converted times put him just ahead of Lucas’s 2020 bests.

Pavlidi’s bests would’ve put him into 2020 ACC B-finals in both backstroke events. He joins Rian Covington, a local pickup, in FSU’s class of 2025.

