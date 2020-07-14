Bucknell Picks Up Summit (NJ) Breaststroker Will Hedges for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summit Branch YMCA’s Will Hedges has verbally committed to Bucknell University in the Patriot League. A rising senior at Summit High School in New Jersey, Hedges joins Bucknell’s class of 2025.

I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bucknell University! Thank you to the Coaches who believed in me and followed me through my junior year and trust me to join their Class of 2021! Thank you to my family, High School and Club Coaches as well as my teammates who have helped me from the beginning! GO BISON!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 57.02

200 breast – 2:06.96

200 IM – 1:56.56

At the 2020 New Jersey HS Meet of Champions, Hedges placed fifth for Summit High School in the 100 breast in a lifetime best 57.02. He also split 26.01 swimming breast on their 200 medley relay, which placed 10th.

With Summit YMCA, Hedges has made YMCA Nationals finals on multiple occasions. At the 2019 Y-Nats in long course, Hedges was 12th in the 50 breast (30.32), 13th in the 100 breast (1:07.09) and 18th in the 200 breast (2:27.19).

Last year, Hedges would’ve been Bucknell’s #3 breaststroker at both distances. The Bison return their top two breaststrokers from last season, Ryaan Hatoum and George Rump; both were just freshmen last year. Hedges would’ve joined them in B-finals of both breaststroke events at the 2020 Patriot League Champs, where Bucknell finished fourth of 10 teams.

Hedges appears to be Bucknell’s first publicly announced male 2025 commit.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.