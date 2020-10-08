NCAP Sprinter Tatum Wall Gives Duke First Verbal for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nation’s Capital sprinter Tatum Wall is headed to Durham with a verbal commitment to Duke University for fall 2022. Wall, a junior at Independence High School in Virginia, made SwimSwam’s 2022 Top 20 ‘Best of the Rest’ list for her sprint free and fly times.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Duke University! I’m extremely thankful of my coaches, teammates and family that have supported me throughout this process. 🔵😈 #bluedevils

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 22.86

100 free – 49.66

200 free – 1:47.90

500 free – 4:52.47

100 back – 54.89

200 back – 1:57.89

100 fly – 53.52

Wall is the defending Virginia HS 3A Champion in the 100 free and 200 free. At that meet, she also anchored Independence’s title-earning 400 free relay (49.17) and split a 22.54 anchoring Independence’s runner-up 200 free relay.

Last summer, Wall made finals in both backstroke events at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships. She was 19th in the 100 back (1:03.31) and 21st in the 200 back (2:17.32/2:16.54 in prelims). At the 2019 U.S. Open in December, she secured an Olympic Trials cut with a time drop in the 100 back (1:02.50), while she also hit bests in the 100 free (57.17) and 200 free (2:07.00).

Wall is a great get for Duke, a program that has found pockets of sprint success (most recently that of Alyssa Marsh) but hasn’t yet been able to run with the best of the ACC in sprints and relays. The girls’ high school class of 2022 has talents like Claire Curzan, but after her, there is no wealth of pure sprinters; Wall is a top-eight 50-yard freestyler in the class.

Wall will get a year of overlap with Duke’s top returning 50 freestyler: sophomore Sarah Snyder (22.6/49.8). Already with her current bests, Wall would’ve ranked #2 on the 2019-20 roster in the 200 back, #3 in the 100 free, 200 free and 100 fly, and #4 in the 50 free and 100 back. She’ll also overlap for three seasons with ’25 commits KyAnh Truong (22.6/50.2 FR, 53.7 FL) and McKenna Smith (23.0/50.1 FR).

