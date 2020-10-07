Florida State Nabs European Juniors Finalist Edith Jernstedt of Sweden for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sweden’s Edith Jernstedt has verbally committed to Florida State University for fall 2021. Jernstedt trains with club team Västerås Simsällskap.

I chose FSU because of the great team spirit and the wonderful coaches. Thank you to everyone who has supported me! GO NOLES!!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 free – 58.23 / 51.63

200 free – 2:05.38 / 1:50.52

100 back – 1:04.54 / 56.01

100 fly – 1:00.09 / 53.33

200 fly – 2:14.61 / 1:59.63

200 IM – 2:19.64 / 2:02.07

400 IM – 4:58.68 / 4:23.19

Jernstedt is quite versatile, and her best stroke is butterfly. She has competed at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the European Junior Championships; in 2018, she made the 200 fly semifinals, and in 2019, she made the 100 fly final and just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish (1:00.09) in a lifetime best. She was also 12th in the 200 fly.

At the 2019 Swedish Summer Nationals, Jernstedt was the 100 fly runner-up (1:00.86), behind only World Record-holder Sarah Sjöström.

Jernstedt would’ve been Florida State’s #2 100 butterflier and #3 200 butterflier last season with her converted time in that event. She would’ve also been just out of B-finals at the 2020 ACC Championships in this event in both butterfly events.

Jernstedt joins Alexandra Dicks, Brooke Arnold, Ella Dyjak, Jenny Bird, Madeline Huggins, Rachel Moran, and Sydney Boals in FSU’s class of 2025.

