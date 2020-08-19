Sydney Boals Verbally Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Boals from New Albany, Ohio has verbally committed to Florida State University. A rising high school senior, Boals is scheduled to arrive in Tallahassee in time for the 2021-2022 college season.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Florida State University! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me throughout this process and helping me get to where I am today. I would also like to give huge thank you to (Florida State head coach Neal) Studd and (Florida State assistant coach Nick) Zorn for giving me this opportunity to swim with such an amazing team! GO NOLES!”

Boals spent much of her childhood in Ohio, but moved to New York before the 2016-2017 season, and swam there through her sophomore season in Ohio. She returned to Ohio for her junior season, however, where she qualified for the Ohio State Championship for New Albany High School.

At that meet, she finished 7th in the 200 IM in 2:05.13 and won the B-final (9th place) in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.62.

That was part of her team’s runner-up finish at the meet, finishing just 9 points behind Dublin-Coffman High School.

That 100 breaststroke swim was a lifetime best, though her best time in the 200 IM came at her district championship meet.

Shoals is very versatile, having a best of 56.6 in the 100 fly that projects well for her as an IM swimmer at the college level.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.08

100 free – 51.84

200 free – 1:51.92

100 breast – 1:04.59

200 breast – 2:22.57

100 fly – 56.62

200 IM – 2:03.79

400 IM – 4:26.50

The Florida State women finished 7th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championship meet. The IMs, and especially the 200 IM, was a weakness of the team last season – the Seminoles scored just 2 points at the ACC Championships in the 200 IM.

It took 2:00.53 to score in the 200 IM at last year’s ACC Championship meet, and 1:02.88 to score in the 100 breaststroke.

Florida State is bringing in several swimmers in the class of 2021 in that same stroke specialty, including Rachel Moran, who has breaststroke bests of 1:03.9 and 2:16.2, and Maddy Huggins, who has breaststroke bests of 1:02.5 and 2:17.6 plus a 2:05.6 in the 200 IM.

Also joining the Florida State Seminoles in the class of 2021 are Jenny Bird (54.6/2:02.6 butterflier), distance freestyler Ella Dyjak (4:56/16:52 freestyler), and sprinter Alexandra Dicks (22.7/50.1 freestyler).

Foals trains with the New Albany Aquatic Club.

