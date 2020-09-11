Lifelong Seminole Supporter Brooke Arnold Sends Verbal to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Arnold of Loggerhead Aquatics has verbally committed to Florida State University. She will be joining the FSU women’s class of ‘25 verbal commits Jenny Bird, Ella Dyjak, Madeline Huggins, Alexandra Dicks, and Rachel Moran.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida State University. Growing up a Nole, I’ve always dreamed of being a part of this team. After attending the swim camps, and my recruiting trip, it felt like home. I am thankful for my coaches, friends, and family who have been with me on this journey to help me accomplish this dream. I am excited to get things started next year! Go Noles!! “

The lifelong Noles fan grew up attending high school just a few hours away from the FSU campus. There, she placed 7th in the 200 free at the 2019 Class 4A State Championship meet, with the 16th-best time among all 4 State Championship meets last year.

Top Times (SCY):

200 free – 1:50.15

500 free – 4:57.22

100 free – 52.02

400 IM – 4:30.63

100 fly – 57.67

She competed in both the 200 and 500 free at last year’s Winter Junior Championships – West, dropping over 3 seconds in her 200 free for a time of 1:50.59. At 2019 Futures in Greensboro, Arnold placed 5th in the 100m free C final (59.44).

Arnold also competes on Creekside High School’s swim team alongside future FSU teammate Jenny Bird. As a junior, Arnold placed 7th in the A final at the FHSAA State Swimming and Diving Series in the 200 free (1:51.61). At the same meet, she claimed 6th in the 500 free A final (4:58.98) after swimming a career best time of 4:57.22 in prelims.

At the ACC Championships last year, the highest-scoring individual events for FSU were the 200 breast (22 points) closely followed by the 50 free (21.5 points.) However in Arnold’s mid-distance specialties, FSU scored only 7 points in the 200 free and 3 points in the 500 free. Arnold also stands to make a difference on FSU’s 800 free relay which placed 11th at the ACC Championships, and scored 32 points.

Under current FSU head coach Neal Studd the Seminoles women placed 7th at last season’s ACC Championships, a spot above their 8th place finish in 2018.

