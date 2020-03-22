Florida State Earns Verbal Commitment from Fly/Back Specialist Jenny Bird

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jenny Bird, a junior at Creekside High School in Saint Johns, Florida, has verbally committed to swim at Florida State University beginning in the fall of 2021. She will join fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Alexandra Dicks, Ella Dyjak, Madeline Huggins, and Rachel Moran.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue to swim and study at Florida State University. I’d like to thank my coaches for everything they have done to get me to this point, and my friends and family for the constant support. Go Noles! 🍢”

Bird swam the 100 back (3rd place) and 100 fly (4th) place at the Florida High School Class 4A Championships in November, notching lifetime bests in both events in prelims. In club swimming, where she represents Loggerhead Aquatics, Bird competed at Winter Juniors East in the 100 back and 100 fly. She also picked up a new PB in the 200 fly in time trials. Since the start of her junior year of high school, Bird has improved her times in the SCY 100/200/500 free, 100 back, 50 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Bird is already quite close to scoring at the conference level. It took 54.36/2:00.89 to make it back in the butterfly events and 54.44/1:59.19 to score in backstroke at the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships where the Seminoles finished 7th.

Top SCY times:

100 Fly: 54.60

200 Fly: 2:02.60

100 Back: 56.01

200 Back: 2:04.64

100 Free: 52.52

