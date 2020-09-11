Xavier Scores 2021 Verbal from Winter Juniors Qualifier Nathan Wall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Wall from Cincinnati, Ohio has announced his verbal commitment to the hometown Xavier University Musketeers for 2021-22.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Xavier University! Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me get where I am today. Can’t wait to be part of the team. GO MUSKIES!”

Wall swims for St. Xavier High School and the Cincinnati Marlins and, as an IM specialist, excels in multiple strokes. He contributed to St. X’s 7th consecutive Ohio High School State title in February at the 2020 OHSAA Division 1 Championships with an 11th-place finish in the 200 IM (1:52.03). In club swimming, he is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast and 400 IM, a Futures qualifier in the 100 back, 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM, and an NCSA qualifier in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

He recently picked up new SCY times in the 50 free, 100 breast and 200 breast at a Cincinnati Marlins Intrasquad Meet at the beginning of August. Before that, he had notched lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM at the beginning of 2020. Hall had an outstanding meet at Cleveland Sectionals last summer, where he improved his PBs in the 100 free (55.91), 200 free (2:00.35), 100 back (1:02.36), 100 breast (1:09.77), 200 breast (2:25.06), 200 IM (2:12.35), and 400 IM (4:39.78) while placing 17th in the 200 breast and 18th in the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:52.03

400 IM – 3:58.45

100 breast – 57.40

200 breast – 2:04.44

100 back – 52.09

200 back – 1:54.46

50 free – 21.98

100 free – 46.72

200 free – 1:42.33

Xavier won the men’s title at the 2020 Big East Championships. Wall’s best times would have landed him in the A final of the 400 IM with then-freshmen Jonathan Bernard and Will Serad. He would have joined another Xavier freshman Davis Klein in the B final of the 200 IM. He also would have scored in the B finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 back, 100 free, and 200 free.

