Rapidly-Improving Jayme Davis Commits to Cal Poly

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey

Jayme Davis of Benicia, California has committed to swim for the Cal Poly SLO Mustangs for 2020.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Cal Poly SLO! I would like to thank my family, friends and amazing coaches for supporting me throughout the past four years and pushing me to get me where I am today. Go Mustangs!”

Davis swims for the Terrapins Swim Team located in Concord, CA, and is a CA Senior Meet Qualifier and a Far Westerns Qualifier.

At the CC CLOV Juanita Allington Memorial Senior Championship Meet, her last meet before the coronavirus shutdown, Davis swam best times in 6 events: the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, and 200 IM. She also came within a few tenths of her best time in the 50 freestyle.

A sprint and mid-distance freestyler, Davis also has a strong breaststroke that may give her some added relay value.

Her best times are:

50 freestyle: 25.31

100 freestyle: 53.59

200 freestyle: 1:55.46

500 freestyle: 5:18.03

50 breaststroke: 33.13

100 breaststroke: 1:09.36

Although Davis’ best times in her primary events leave her slightly out of finals-range at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, her recent improvements suggest that she has more time left to drop.

At the 2020 MPSF Championships, she would’ve made the C-final in the 100 breaststroke. Additionally, her best time in the 200 freestyle would’ve placed her on Cal Poly’s 800 freestyle relay, where they had one swimmer split 1:56.24.

The school lost one member of that relay to graduation, leaving room for Davis to potentially get a spot.

When she arrives on campus, she’ll have one year of overlap with freestylers Stephie Backlund and Karina Hankee, who were Cal Poly’s top 200 freestylers lady year. Backlund made finals in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle at the MPSF Championship, finishing 8th overall in both events.

At the 2020 MPSF Championships, Cal Poly placed 6th out of 8 teams. With her commitment, Davis joins Jessica Ayo, Junie Leih Carlos, Sarah Cushman, Katie Faris, Lauren Gleason, Kelly McDermott, Greta Peacock, and Alexa Porter in Cal Poly’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.