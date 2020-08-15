Katie Faris Switches to Cal Poly from Boise State for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally committing to Boise State, which has since eliminated their program, San Clemente, California’s Katie Faris has announced she will stay closer to home and swim for Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo in the fall.

Her club team, San Clemente Aquatics, wrote on social media “The Class of 2020 has handled adversity with strength, resilience and grace, none more so than SCA’s Katie Faris. Back in November, Katie was excited to announce her commitment to swim at Boise State, but as the swim community knows, in July Boise State eliminated its women’s swimming and diving program. Katie didn’t let that get her down and has now turned those lemons 🍋 into lemonade. The entire SCA family is beyond proud to to congratulate the ever-resilient Katie Faris on her commitment to swim at Cal Poly! The Mustangs are getting a great one, and we can’t wait to watch you swim at the next level!”

Faris graduated from San Clemente High School in the spring. She missed out on her senior year season because of the COVID pandemic but as a junior she placed 14th in the 50 free (24.39) and 17th in the 100 free (53.31) at 2019 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships. She competed in the 50/100/200 free at Carlsbad Sectionals in February. She made finals in the 100 free and dropped half a second off her best 200 free time in prelims.

Faris will join Lauren Gleason in the Mustangs’ class of 2024. Her best SCY times would have placed her in the C final of the 100 free and would have been close to scoring for Cal Poly in the 50/200 free at MPSF Championships (it took 23.98/1:53.63 to score in the 50/200 free and 56.63 in the 100 fly at the 2020 conference meet).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.04

100 free – 52.44

200 free – 1:56.03

100 fly – 1:00.83

