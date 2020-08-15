Eastern Michigan Scores Verbal Commitment from Abby Szadorski

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Szadorski from Aurora, Illinois has announced her intention to swim for Eastern Michigan University in the fall of 2021. Her twin sister Alexa Szadorski verbally committed to Indiana State.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Eastern Michigan University!! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their constant support and helping me get to this point! Can’t wait to be an eagle!💚🦅”

Szadorski attends Oswego East High School and competes as part of the Oswego Co-Op team. She swam breast (1:06.91) and IM (2:06.81) at the IHSA Sectional Meet in November before going on to the Illinois Girls State Championships in the 200 IM (she went 2:08.10 for 20th place in prelims). Her best times in those events come from high school swimming: 1:04.89 in the 100 breast (sophomore year) and 2:06.81 in the 200 IM (junior year). Szadorski does her year-round swimming with Delta Aquatics. She is a Futures qualifier in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM. At last summer’s USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines, she swam the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM and was a finalist in the 100m breast and 200m IM. She left the meet with new PBs in the 100 breast (1:15.22), 200 breast (2:49.40), and 200 IM (2:26.49). She also competed at Santa Clara International Meet and Minneapolis Sectionals and wrapped up the 2019 long course season with PBs in the 50/100/200/400 free, 200 back, 50/100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM. Since last summer, she has improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:21.80

100 breast – 1:04.89

400 IM – 4:26.57

200 IM – 2:06.81

50 free – 24.45

100 free – 52.98

Szadorski’s best 400 IM time would have scored for the Eagles in the B final at 2020 MAC Championships; she would have been just a tick off in the breaststroke events (it took 1:04.31/2:21.04 to make it back) and the 200 IM (it took 2:05.00).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.