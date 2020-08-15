Hot-Handed Lance Norris Swims 2 More Best Times on Friday

TAC Titans Challenge Invitational Meet

August 14-16, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

SCY (25 yard) Course

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS Challenge Invitational Meet”

The TAC Titans, which have been among the most active teams post-quarantine in competition, are holding another meet this weekend at the Triangle Aquatic Center. This time, several other teams from around the state are participating, including, of most competitive impact, Club Kick Start.

TAC’s best-known swimmer Claire Curzan isn’t entered in the meet. She’s been on a tear since the restart of competition, breaking 4 National Age Group Records in the 15-16 age group. That includes being the youngest female swimmer to ever go under 50 seconds in the 100 yard fly last weekend.

The team has several other well-known swimmers, however, and with a lot of best times coming out of quarantine, others that are building a name for themselves.

That latter group includes Lance Norris, who coming into the weekend had already gone best times in the 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Now he’s added another best time in the 200 IM, swimming a 1:48.68 on Friday evening. That knocked off the 1:50.81 that he swam at the team’s July meet.

Norris’ Post-Quarantine Improvements

Best Time pre-quarantine Best Time post-quarantine Drop 50 free 22.06 21.41 0.65 200 free 1:40.07 1:40.45 0.38 500 free 4:23.80 4:27.61 3.81 1650 free 15:05.89 15:21.83 15.93 200 back 1:45.78 1:46.82 1.04 200 breast 2:06.03 2:06.31 0.28 200 IM 1:48.68 1:51.51 2.83 400 IM 3:51.57 3:52.85 1.28

He also swam a best time in the 50 free on Friday, which is not a primary event for him.

Norris is a rising high school junior and a member of the class that is just beginning its recruiting cycle. His improvements are coming at a crucial moment for him, then, as he begins conversations with colleges. That swim gives him another Winter Juniors cut, based on the 2019 standards.

The runner-up in that 200 IM, Matthew Congiusta, also swam a best time of 2:07.31.

Other Winners and Notable Results