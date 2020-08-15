VHSL Class 2 Recordholder Reese Dunkenberger Sends Verbal Commitment to Tulane

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reese Dunkenberger, a rising senior at Glenvar High School in Salem, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to Tulane University for 2021-22. Her aunt, Beth Dunkenberger, was director of operations during (2011-12) and assistant coach (2012-2020) of the women’s basketball team at Tulane after having served as head women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech.

Dunkenberger is a 12-time Virginia High School state medalist and the double-defending champion in the 100 free. She set the Class 2 state record in 2019 with her winning 52.30; she was also runner-up in the 100 back (58.22) that year. This past season, she repeated as 100 free champion (52.81), came in second in the 100 back (1:00.02), led off the runner-up medley relay (26.92 backstroke), and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay (53.91) – all of which contributed significantly to Glenvar’s team title at the 2020 VHSL Class 2 Swimming & Diving Championship. “Reese is a tremendous athlete and exceptional student,” said Shannon Hall, the Timesland girls swimming coach of the year told The Roanoke Times. “She is also a mentor to many of the swimmers on the Glenvar High School team.” Hall told the Salem Times-Register, “Reese is a tireless worker and fierce competitor in the pool. She is also an exceptional student in the classroom and will be a tremendous asset to Tulane University. I am very proud of what she’s accomplished and is yet to accomplish at Glenvar High School. I look forward to watching her grow as a person and athlete as she transitions from the green and gold of Glenvar to the Green Wave of Tulane.”

Dunkenberger swims year-round for Virginia Gators. Most of her best times come from the last two years of high school swimming and the TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup in March 2019. There, she finaled in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 back and earned PBs in the SCY 200/200 free and 50 fly and the LCM 50/100 free and 100 back.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.74

100 free – 52.30

200 free – 1:54.74

50 back – 26.92

100 back – 58.22

200 back – 2:09.31

Dunkenberger will join the Green Wave with fellow class of 2025 commit Samantha Krew. Tulane finished 5.5 points out of 4th place at the 2020 AAC Championships. With only an A and a B final at the conference meet, it took 23.62/51.44/1:50.82 to score in the freestyle events and 57.06/2:02.16 in the back.

