Phoenix Swim Club’s Samantha Krew Verbally Commits to Tulane for 2021-22

Scottsdale, Arizona’s Samantha Krew has announced her verbal commitment to Tulane University for the 2021-22 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Tulane University! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for supporting me along the way. Roll Wave!”

A rising senior at Chaparral High School, Krew is a free/fly specialist with Futures cuts in the 100/200 free. She placed 3rd and 5th, respectively, in those events at the 2019 Arizona High School Division I Championships last November. A week later she came 3rd in the 200 and 5th in the 100 free at the AIA Meet of Champions.

Krew recently moved to Phoenix Swim Club. Swimming unattached at the Arizona LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February, she notched PBs in the 50 free and 200 free with her 5th- and 2nd-place finishes. She also placed 8th in the 100 free, 5th in the 100 fly, and 3rd in the 200 fly. Last spring she went best times in the 100/500 free and 200 IM at Sectionals and Phoenix Swim Club’s Winter Invitational.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.21

100 free – 51.00

200 free – 1:50.68

500 free- 4:57.95

1650 free – 17:51.23

100 fly – 55.84

200 fly – 2:03.49

400 IM – 4:32.11

Krew’s best times would have scored for the Green Wave at 2020 AAC Championships in the B finals of the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 fly. Additionally, she would have been close to scoring (the AAC only scores an A final and a B final) in the 500 free, the mile, the 200 fly, and the 400 IM.

