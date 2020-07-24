As Eddie Reese Turns 79, Texas Opens New Pool Named in His Honor

79-year old University of Texas men’s head swimming & diving coach Eddie Reese is a living legend. And now, he will walk the decks of a pool named after him.

The University of Texas’ Texas Swimming Center filled the school’s new outdoor lap pool this week, and the team swam its first workouts there. For the first time, the name of the new center was unveiled to the public as well: the Eddie Reese Outdoor Pool.

We first learned about the advent of the new pool in 2018, when assistant coach Wyatt Collins shared the news on Instagram. Construction began last year, and this week, two-and-a-half years later, the Longhorns hit the water. The Eddie Reese Outdoor Pool opened the same week as the coach turned 79 years old.

The facility is located just behind the legendary Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center Pool, which is one of the major cogs of American swimming.

Reese is one of the winningest coaches in the history of NCAA Division I athletics. He took over the Texas program in 1978 and has led the program to 14 NCAA National Championships in the years since. He has been named CSCAA National Coach of the Year 8 times, and his Longhorns have won 41 consecutive conference titles, dating back to 1980: his 2nd season at Texas. His athletes have won 53 individual NCAA championships, and 50 NCAA championship relays.

Only 7 coaches, across all sports, have coached more teams to NCAA Division I championships than Reese has.

Reese is a two-time US Olympic Team head coach, 4-time US Olympic Team assistant coach, and has coached 29 Olympians who have won 39 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals.