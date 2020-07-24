Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

As Eddie Reese Turns 79, Texas Opens New Pool Named in His Honor

79-year old University of Texas men’s head swimming & diving coach Eddie Reese is a living legend. And now, he will walk the decks of a pool named after him.

The University of Texas’ Texas Swimming Center filled the school’s new outdoor lap pool this week, and the team swam its first workouts there. For the first time, the name of the new center was unveiled to the public as well: the Eddie Reese Outdoor Pool.

We first learned about the advent of the new pool in 2018, when assistant coach Wyatt Collins shared the news on Instagram. Construction began last year, and this week, two-and-a-half years later, the Longhorns hit the water. The Eddie Reese Outdoor Pool opened the same week as the coach turned 79 years old.

The facility is located just behind the legendary Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center Pool, which is one of the major cogs of American swimming.

Reese is one of the winningest coaches in the history of NCAA Division I athletics. He took over the Texas program in 1978 and has led the program to 14 NCAA National Championships in the years since. He has been named CSCAA National Coach of the Year 8 times, and his Longhorns have won 41 consecutive conference titles, dating back to 1980: his 2nd season at Texas. His athletes have won 53 individual NCAA championships, and 50 NCAA championship relays.

Only 7 coaches, across all sports, have coached more teams to NCAA Division I championships than Reese has.

Reese is a two-time US Olympic Team head coach, 4-time US Olympic Team assistant coach, and has coached 29 Olympians who have won 39 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals.

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Wethorn

Awesome day for Texas Swimming & Diving. Thank you CDC and everyone who helped make this happen!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
NC Fan

He’s the GOAT for sure, but the second reference to age in the article says, ‘coach turned 70 years old’. While he doesn’t look or act a day over 70, the rest of us in the college swimming world couldn’t handle the further dominance he’d bring if he got to roll back the clock another decade.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Irish Ringer

Nice pool and well deserved honor for Eddie.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!