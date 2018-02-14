University of Texas to Build New Outdoor Pool Facility

The University of Texas – Austin is planning on building a new outdoor facility this summer, according to an Instagram post by assistant coach Wyatt Collins. Check out his post below with a graphic depicting the planned pool after construction has completed, along with a blue print (Collins’ post includes two pictures, click the next button on the right side of the photo to see the blue print).
Hot off the press! The University of Texas will be building an outdoor facility this summer, complete with a diving dryland area, new team locker rooms, and a team lounge area! ——————— We’re so excited to announce this project as it has been a long time coming. It feels wonderful to have the University invest in our swimmers and divers in such a tangible way, and to let them know they stand behind our program. Stay tuned for details and for updates! . . . . #theuniversityoftexas #optoutside #outdoorpool #newpool #swimming #diving #hookemhorns
“We’re so excited to announce this project as it has been a long time coming,” said Collins in his Instagram caption. “It feels wonderful to have the University invest in our swimmers and divers in such a tangible way, and to let them know they stand behind our program. Stay tuned for details and for updates!”
According to Collins’ post, the new outdoor facility will include a diving dryland area, new team locker rooms, and a team lounge area.
The Texas men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs currently have access to one of the nicest natatorium complexes in the world. The Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center hosts club and UT meets regularly throughout the year, and additionally, plays host to the Austin stop of the Pro Swim Series, has hosted the Big 12 Championships the last four years (and now, this year), and has held the NCAA Men’s Championships seven times and the Women’s Championships six times.
It’s truly amazing how Texas values its swimming program compared to other schools who put it up on the chopping block to save money.
Texas and Texas a&m have insane athletic department revenues compared to every other school in the country. That’s why they can afford these facilities
That’s one interpretation. The other interpretation is that Texas has the money to value things.
There’s a high correlation between “schools that value their swimming programs” and “schools that have enormous revenue from their football and basketball programs.” An even stronger correlation when you say “schools with huge student bodies to pull fees from.” Don’t forget that a lot of these buildings’ costs come from student fees.
Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State – 3 highest revenue athletics departments, 3 incredible facilities. Takes money to spend money.
There are a lot of places that fit your criteria but have cut they’re programs. The Pac-12 has schools with womens only programs (UCLA, OSU, WSU) or no programs at all (University of Washington, University of Oregon, University of Colorado) Oregon is the biggest baffler of all with all the Nike Money pulsing through the athletic department. Hence it does come down to values when push comes to shove.
Texas is one of the few athletic departments that helps fund the academic side, usually athletics is taking loans from the academic side. Just ask Texas A&M about that.
True, but there are also many schools with low budgets that still find a way to keep their men’s teams. Kudos to schools like Ball State, Eastern Michigan, etc. Your assumption falls apart with big budget schools like Nebraska, UCLA, Illinois, Kansas, etc.
And those schools have to do something with that money, aside from paying players.
Cal – awful football, awful basketball, awesome aquatics programs.
idk about that texas football and basketball haven’t set the world on fire lately
Sadly, Florida has the money but has not yet built a new pool….
Hook ’em!
This is absolutely unnecessary. Their indoor facility is completely fine. THe main reason why outdoor pools are built are for the satisfaction of the coaches to get darker from the sun and to coach outdoors. Not for the benefit of the swimmers, especially the backstrokers that WILL hit the lane line every so often for the first 6 months. Swimmers that don’t do backstroke may not have a problem however Coaches like this are selfish.
You’re just mad it’s being built after your son has already graduated! 😉
Eddie Reese’s Cloud Blocking Machine should be unveiled in early 2020.
You nailed it! Eddie’s plan worked to perfection. The first step was getting hired in 1978 and slowly building the trust of the University by taking the swimming program to the highest level possible. He also had to fool everyone about his true intentions by convincing the entire swimming community that he was one of the nicest, most humble coaches ever to walk a pool deck. But at last, he has the outdoor pool that fulfills his selfish needs of getting a tan.
Geez, not recognize sarcasm much?
I’m really having trouble understanding how you ended up looking at this from this point of view. Maybe you were just joking around? I’ll agree it isn’t necessarily needed, but outdoor swimming has a lot more benefits than just giving coaches a tan. For backstrokers, it is important to be able to swim outdoors because, big surprise, meets are often outdoors. Not to mention better air quality.
Swimmers like swimming outside too…
^Word. Up.