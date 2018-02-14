University of Texas to Build New Outdoor Pool Facility

The University of Texas – Austin is planning on building a new outdoor facility this summer, according to an Instagram post by assistant coach Wyatt Collins. Check out his post below with a graphic depicting the planned pool after construction has completed, along with a blue print (Collins’ post includes two pictures, click the next button on the right side of the photo to see the blue print).

“We’re so excited to announce this project as it has been a long time coming,” said Collins in his Instagram caption. “It feels wonderful to have the University invest in our swimmers and divers in such a tangible way, and to let them know they stand behind our program. Stay tuned for details and for updates!”

According to Collins’ post, the new outdoor facility will include a diving dryland area, new team locker rooms, and a team lounge area.

The Texas men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs currently have access to one of the nicest natatorium complexes in the world. The Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center hosts club and UT meets regularly throughout the year, and additionally, plays host to the Austin stop of the Pro Swim Series, has hosted the Big 12 Championships the last four years (and now, this year), and has held the NCAA Men’s Championships seven times and the Women’s Championships six times.