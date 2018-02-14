2018 SEC Swimming & Diving Championship Psych Sheets

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 16

February 14th, 2018 College, News, SEC

2018 Men’s & Women’s SEC Championships

Pre-cut psych sheets for the 2018 SEC swimming & diving championships are out. As usual, they don’t tell us much – swimmers are way over-entered, and just have to scratch down to the maximum 3 individual events by the end of the meet.

In the case of Caeleb Dressel, the 2017 SwimSwam Men’s Swimmer of the Year, that includes 6 events. Given his insane versatility – any of the 6 events is a real possibility. He’s entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 200 IM. He’s the top seed in 2 of those events – the 200 IM and 50 free – and a favorite in at least 2 others – the 100 free and 100 fly, where he won NCAA titles last year and is the fastest ever.

Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez, an IM’er who swam a surprise 200 breaststroke a week ago, is entered in that 200 breaststroke – along with 4 other events.

As one SEC coach remarked on Wednesday, “it’s not even worth looking at.” And if you’re looking for more hints about what Dressel is going to swim – most definitely do not look at his Twitter account.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

16 Comments on "2018 SEC Swimming & Diving Championship Psych Sheets"

newest oldest most voted
Pvdh

Since Dressel already has the A cut In the 50, I hope he does the 200 IM and leads off the 800 relay (or saves that for full taper at NcAAs)

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
E+Gamble

Who would win the 50 free for team points if Dressel swims the 200 IM? It doesn’t make sense for him to swim 200 IM when either Jan or Mark could win the 200 IM. They could go 1,2 in that event without Dressel.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Stooooppppp

This years Florida team is good enough to give up those points and still handily win SECs

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Swimnerd

*hoping reverse psychology works on Caeleb Dressel*
Dressel is just scared of the 200 free scy, he won’t do it

Vote Up24-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
andy majeske

Jonathan Tybur of Texas A & M, 1.53.31 in 200 breast time trial this am at SEC’s

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
CRB

I’m not from the US, can someone explain to me what time trials are and what they mean?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Braden Keith

CRB – a “time trial” is a race that counts for a time, but otherwise is not factored into the competition. Usually doesn’t require any kind of time standard to be met to participate. It’s just a “swim to get an official time.”

Key point: the NCAA doesn’t accept time trial swims for NCAA records. USA Swimming does accept them for National Records, and FINA (probably) accepts them for World Records – though I’m not sure off the top of my head if that’s ever happened. The FINA part, American and NCAA and U.S. Open records definitely have.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Yabo

You can pay money to swim an event you’re not entered in usually between prelims and finals. It’s like getting an extra swim that you don’t swim in the actual meet.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Hswimmer

There’s already an article on that.

Vote Up0-9Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
andy majeske

oops, missed that in my feed…

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »