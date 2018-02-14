2018 SEC Swimming & Diving Championship Psych Sheets

2018 Men’s & Women’s SEC Championships

Pre-cut psych sheets for the 2018 SEC swimming & diving championships are out. As usual, they don’t tell us much – swimmers are way over-entered, and just have to scratch down to the maximum 3 individual events by the end of the meet.

In the case of Caeleb Dressel, the 2017 SwimSwam Men’s Swimmer of the Year, that includes 6 events. Given his insane versatility – any of the 6 events is a real possibility. He’s entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 200 IM. He’s the top seed in 2 of those events – the 200 IM and 50 free – and a favorite in at least 2 others – the 100 free and 100 fly, where he won NCAA titles last year and is the fastest ever.

Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez, an IM’er who swam a surprise 200 breaststroke a week ago, is entered in that 200 breaststroke – along with 4 other events.

As one SEC coach remarked on Wednesday, “it’s not even worth looking at.” And if you’re looking for more hints about what Dressel is going to swim – most definitely do not look at his Twitter account.