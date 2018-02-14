2018 Men’s & Women’s SEC Championships
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, Texas A&M, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- 25y course, prelims/finals, invitational format
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
Pre-cut psych sheets for the 2018 SEC swimming & diving championships are out. As usual, they don’t tell us much – swimmers are way over-entered, and just have to scratch down to the maximum 3 individual events by the end of the meet.
In the case of Caeleb Dressel, the 2017 SwimSwam Men’s Swimmer of the Year, that includes 6 events. Given his insane versatility – any of the 6 events is a real possibility. He’s entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 200 IM. He’s the top seed in 2 of those events – the 200 IM and 50 free – and a favorite in at least 2 others – the 100 free and 100 fly, where he won NCAA titles last year and is the fastest ever.
Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez, an IM’er who swam a surprise 200 breaststroke a week ago, is entered in that 200 breaststroke – along with 4 other events.
As one SEC coach remarked on Wednesday, “it’s not even worth looking at.” And if you’re looking for more hints about what Dressel is going to swim – most definitely do not look at his Twitter account.
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "2018 SEC Swimming & Diving Championship Psych Sheets"
Since Dressel already has the A cut In the 50, I hope he does the 200 IM and leads off the 800 relay (or saves that for full taper at NcAAs)
Who would win the 50 free for team points if Dressel swims the 200 IM? It doesn’t make sense for him to swim 200 IM when either Jan or Mark could win the 200 IM. They could go 1,2 in that event without Dressel.
This years Florida team is good enough to give up those points and still handily win SECs
*hoping reverse psychology works on Caeleb Dressel*
Dressel is just scared of the 200 free scy, he won’t do it
Jonathan Tybur of Texas A & M, 1.53.31 in 200 breast time trial this am at SEC’s
I’m not from the US, can someone explain to me what time trials are and what they mean?
CRB – a “time trial” is a race that counts for a time, but otherwise is not factored into the competition. Usually doesn’t require any kind of time standard to be met to participate. It’s just a “swim to get an official time.”
Key point: the NCAA doesn’t accept time trial swims for NCAA records. USA Swimming does accept them for National Records, and FINA (probably) accepts them for World Records – though I’m not sure off the top of my head if that’s ever happened. The FINA part, American and NCAA and U.S. Open records definitely have.
You can pay money to swim an event you’re not entered in usually between prelims and finals. It’s like getting an extra swim that you don’t swim in the actual meet.
There’s already an article on that.
oops, missed that in my feed…