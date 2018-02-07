Hugo Gonzalez Swims NCAA’s 8th-Best 200 Breast in Auburn Time Trial

2018 AUBURN INVITATIONAL
- Live Results
- Hosted by Auburn
- Friday, February 2nd – Sunday, February 4th
- 25 Yards
- Invitational Format
The Auburn Tigers rank 14th in our latest men’s NCAA Power Rankings and freshman Hugo Gonzalez is a big reason why. The Spaniard kicked off his opening year at Auburn with a bang, earning 2 school records right off the bat back in December at the Georgia Invitational. His 200 IM time of 1:42.02 and 400 IM mark of 3:39.28 wrote Gonzalez into the Auburn record books, but also check him in among the NCAA’s fastest this season.
Gonzalez’s 200 IM effort from that meet still remains as the 3rd best effort nationwide in D1 this season, while his 400 IM ranks Gonzalez as number 1 with an A cut. The frosh also owns an A cut in the 200 backstroke, an event in which he notched a solid 1:39.05 to rank #2 in the nation heading into championship season.
Most recently while competing at the Auburn Invitational, the 18-year-old threw down a big personal best in an event he’s only contested one other time, the 200 breaststroke. In a sole swimmer time trial, Gonzalez registered a time of 1:53.98 to rank 8th in the nation in this ‘off’ event. Per Auburn Associate Head Coach Sergio Lopez’s Instagram, Gonzales only took 4 strokes per 25 for the first 150, ‘not bad for not being his main stroke and being unshaved’ Lopez remarked. Lopez, who like Gonzalez is a Spaniard, took a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke at the 1988 Summer Olympics.
Gonzalez now ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in 6 different events this season:
- 200 free – 7th – 1:34.79
- 100 back – 5th – 46.24
- 200 back – 1st – 1:39.05
- 200 breast – 2nd – 1:53.98
- 200 IM – 2nd – 1:42.02
- 400 IM – 1st – 3:39.28
Although it’s unlikely Gonzalez would take on the 200 breast as an individual event come NCAAs, the fact he earned an unrested time that would have finished 8th in last year’s championship final speaks to the young star’s talent.
Today we have had some great swims by our #AuburnSwimmers at the #AuburnInvite but so far one that it is very impressive is the 200 Breaststroke that freshman Hugo Gonzalez swam on his own at a Time Trial right after the prelim session was over. This is the second time he swims the 200 Breaststroke in yards and puts up a 1:53.98 which ranks him 7th in the country right before the conference meets. I dont have the exact splits with me but it was something like 55.1 / 1.24.5 / 1.53.98 Also very impressive that his first 150 he was taking 4 strokes x 25. Not bad for not being his main stroke and being unshaved. A day ago he did a very impressive set of Backstroke 8 x 50 on 35" holding 28" 3 x 100 on 1'30 holding 56" / 54" / 52 200 easy X 3 times through He waa on target all the way all back sometimes faster than the goal times i gave him. Impressive for a freshman #AuburnSwimming #FastSwimming #FearIsForOthers #JustBeingExcited
