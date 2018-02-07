Hugo Gonzalez Swims NCAA’s 8th-Best 200 Breast in Auburn Time Trial

2018 AUBURN INVITATIONAL

Live Results

Hosted by Auburn

Friday, February 2nd – Sunday, February 4th

25 Yards

Invitational Format

The Auburn Tigers rank 14th in our latest men’s NCAA Power Rankings and freshman Hugo Gonzalez is a big reason why. The Spaniard kicked off his opening year at Auburn with a bang, earning 2 school records right off the bat back in December at the Georgia Invitational. His 200 IM time of 1:42.02 and 400 IM mark of 3:39.28 wrote Gonzalez into the Auburn record books, but also check him in among the NCAA’s fastest this season.

Gonzalez’s 200 IM effort from that meet still remains as the 3rd best effort nationwide in D1 this season, while his 400 IM ranks Gonzalez as number 1 with an A cut. The frosh also owns an A cut in the 200 backstroke, an event in which he notched a solid 1:39.05 to rank #2 in the nation heading into championship season.

Most recently while competing at the Auburn Invitational, the 18-year-old threw down a big personal best in an event he’s only contested one other time, the 200 breaststroke. In a sole swimmer time trial, Gonzalez registered a time of 1:53.98 to rank 8th in the nation in this ‘off’ event. Per Auburn Associate Head Coach Sergio Lopez’s Instagram, Gonzales only took 4 strokes per 25 for the first 150, ‘not bad for not being his main stroke and being unshaved’ Lopez remarked. Lopez, who like Gonzalez is a Spaniard, took a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke at the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Gonzalez now ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in 6 different events this season:

200 free – 7th – 1:34.79

100 back – 5th – 46.24

200 back – 1st – 1:39.05

200 breast – 2nd – 1:53.98

200 IM – 2nd – 1:42.02

400 IM – 1st – 3:39.28

Although it’s unlikely Gonzalez would take on the 200 breast as an individual event come NCAAs, the fact he earned an unrested time that would have finished 8th in last year’s championship final speaks to the young star’s talent.