Wisconsin State Runner-up Sydney Hoff Gives Verbal Nod to Illinois State

Sydney Hoff from Stevens Point, Wisconsin has made a verbal commitment to join the Illinois State University women’s swimming and diving class of 2025 with Ella Glaspie, Emma Feltzer, Karinda Meeuwsen, and Mia Snow and will head to Normal, IL in the fall of 2021.

“I’m so excited to be able to make an impact and I can’t wait to be a Redbird!”

Hoff is a senior at Stevens Point Area High School where she focuses on mid-distance freestyle. She placed 11th in the 500 free (5:09.10) at the Wisconsin High School Division 1 State Championships last November. In 2018, as a sophomore, she had been 15th in the 200 free (1:54.60) and 10th in the 500 (5:09.17). In club swimming, representing Stevens Point Area YMCA, she adds breaststroke, butterfly, and IM to her repertoire. She placed 2nd in the 200 breast (2:17.41) and 5th in the 100 breast (1:04.40) at the Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships in March. She also finaled in the 200 free (29th) and competed in the 100 free and 500 free. She competed in the 200 free and 100/200 breast at last spring’s YMCA National Short Course Championships. She earned 5 PBs at the Wisconsin Swimming Senior Long Course State Meet last summer, including the 100 breast (1:17.65) and 200 breast (2:48.82).

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:17.41

100 breast – 1:04.40

500 free – 5:09.10

200 free – 1:54.60

100 free – 54.39

200 IM – 2:13.32

The Redbirds finished 4th of 8 teams at the 2020 MVC Swimming & Diving Championships. Hoff’s best times would have made the A final of the 200 breast and the B finals of the 100 breast and 200 free. She’ll overlap with breaststroker Madyson Morse (1:03.20/2:18.21) and freestylers Julia Oostman (5:03.36), Makenna Licking (1:55.05/5:06.72), and Lauren Naeger (5:09.25).

