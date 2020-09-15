Auben Nugent (2021) Gives Verbal Pledge to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Auben Nugent from Rochester Hills, Michigan has made a verbal commitment to the Florida State University men’s swimming and diving team beginning in the fall of 2021. He wrote on social media:

“I am incredibly excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming careers at Florida State University. The outstanding balance of world class athletics and amazing academics that FSU has to offer is exactly what I was looking for as a student athlete. Finally, thanks to my parents, coaches, friends, and teammates for helping me get to where I am today. Go Noles!”

A senior at Rochester Hills’ Adams High School, Nugent trains year-round with OLY Swimming and swims a bit of everything. He has a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 fly and Futures cuts in the 50/200/500 free and 100 fly. He earned all four of those times, plus PBs in the 100 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM at the 2019 NCSA Winter Invite last December where he was a top-8 finisher in the 200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. In August 2019, he competed at NCSA Summer Championship in the 200m free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He finished the meet with new PBs in the 200 free, 200 IM, 50 fly, and all three backstroke distances with finals appearances in the 200 back and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:49.49

100 fly – 50.41

200 back – 1:50.02

100 back – 51.02

400 IM – 4:00.20

200 IM – 1:52.02

500 free – 4:37.02

200 free – 1:39.75

100 free – 47.26

50 free – 21.02

Nugent will join the Seminoles’ class of 2025 with Arijus Pavlidi, Kevin Glenn, and Rian Covington. He will overlap one year with flyer Max McCusker (45.97/1:51.91) and two with Domen Demsar (47.43), Maurice Ingenrieth (48.01/1:45.06), Nick Vance (1:48.45), and Scott Pekarske (1:53.94).

