Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Claire Tuggle on UVA Commit, Running Her Own Swim Camp

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with UVA commit and age-group swim star Claire Tuggle. Tuggle took me through her swimming career, which is surprisingly extensive for a 16-year-old. From running her own swim camp for 2 summers to switching her training bases for elevated training and family moves to committing to Virginia as a new high school junior, Tuggle guides us through her swim story so far.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!