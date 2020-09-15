SwimSwam Podcast: Claire Tuggle on UVA Commit, Running Her Own Swim Camp

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with UVA commit and age-group swim star Claire Tuggle. Tuggle took me through her swimming career, which is surprisingly extensive for a 16-year-old. From running her own swim camp for 2 summers to switching her training bases for elevated training and family moves to committing to Virginia as a new high school junior, Tuggle guides us through her swim story so far.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

