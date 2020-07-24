4x KS High School 6A State Champ Kevin Glenn Verbally Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kevin Glenn from Shawnee Mission, Kansas has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2021-22.

Glenn is a rising senior at Blue Valley West High School where he is coached by Tobin Sample. Glenn won the 200 IM (1:54.27) and 100 back (50.26) at the 2020 KSHSAA 6A Boys State Swimming & Diving Championships in February. His 49.68 backstroke in prelims set the state 6A record and earned him All-American honors. He also led off the runner-up 200 medley relay (23.74) and contributed a leg (46.97) to the runner-up 400 free relay. The year before, as a sophomore, Glenn won the 200 IM (1:54.41) and 100 back (50.14) and led off the medley relay (24.16) and 400 free relay (48.49).

In club swimming, Glenn is a Winter Nationals Qualifier in the 100/200m back. He trains year-round with Kansas City Blazers under coaches Gardner Howland and George Adcock. At the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines last summer, he picked up a trio of best times when he came in 2nd in the 100 back (57.23 in prelims), 3rd in the 200 back (2:04.50) and 18th in the 200 free (1:55.90). Two weeks earlier at Jenks Sectionals, he improved his lifetime bests in the 100m free (55.41), 50m back (26.80), and 100m fly (59.90). He finished 4th in the 50 back, 3rd in the 100 back, and 3rd in the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.74

100 back – 49.68

200 back – 1:47.35

200 IM – 1:54.16

400 IM – 4:07.77

Glenn will join the FSU class of 2025 with Arijus Pavlidi and Rian Covington. Florida State’s top backstrokers from this past season (Griffin Alaniz – 45.44, 1:41.84; Jackson Lucas – 47.54, 1:43.28) will have graduated by the time he starts but he will overlap two years with Ian Cooper (48.68, 1:52.93), Nick Vance (49.16, 1:45.02), Ryland Sun (49.36, 1:55.69), Francesco Peron (49.55, 1:59.40), and Quinn Scholz (50.15, 1:57.92).

