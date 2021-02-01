Sprinter Lucius Brown Gives Yale Class of 2026 Its Third Verbal Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucius Brown from Carlsbad, California has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University for 2022-23. Brown is a junior at The Bishop’s School in Coronado. He swims club with Team Elite Stingrays and Coronado Swim Association.

A sprint free specialist, Brown earned PBs in the SCY 50 free and 100 back and the LCM 50 free and 100 free at the Coronado Swim Team Elite Time Trial in December. It was his first Winter Juniors cut in the 50y free and the 100m free (52.38) and his first Winter U.S. Open cut in the 50m free (23.54). He had earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 50m free at Mt. Hood Futures in August 2019. There, he had swum the 50/100 free and 100 back and had finaled in the 50 free (25th place).

In high school swimming, Brown contributed to The Bishop’s School’s CIF San Diego Section team title in his freshman season. He was runner-up in the 50 free (21.25) and 5th in the 100 free (47.02). He also contributed a leg (20.91) to the winning 200 free relay and anchored the second-place 200 medley relay (20.56). His sophomore year season was canceled due to COVID.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.64

100 free – 46.69

50 back – 24.49

100 back – 50.99

Brown will join fellow verbal commits Finn Henry and Nareg Minassian in New Haven in the fall of 2022. Brown’s best 50 free time would have scored in the C final at 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

