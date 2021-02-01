Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Noah Sipowski Commits to UNCW

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Sipowski from Jupiter, Florida has announced his intention to swim at the University of North Carolina Wilmington beginning in the fall of 2021. Sipowski swims for Flood Aquatics Swim Team and specializes in breaststroke and sprint free.

A senior at Kings Academy, he was runner-up in the 50 free by a mere .01 (20.57) and placed 5th in the 100 breast (56.30) at the 2020 Florida High School Class 1A State Championships in November. He also contributed to the runner-up 200 medley relay (25.19 breaststroke leg) and anchored the second-place 400 free relay (45.78). His 50 free and 100 breast times were personal bests. The next day, at the Flood Aquatics intrasquad meet, he doubled his distances and earned PBs in the 100 free (46.21) and 200 breast (2:06.46).

Sipowski first broke 21 seconds in the 50 free in August at an unsanctioned intrasquad meet. His time of 20.76 was almost 9/10 faster than his previous best (21.62) from the 2019 FHSAA 1A State Championships. His best LCM times date from March 2020’s Plantation Sectionals. There, he finaled in the 50m free and 50/100m breast and swam PBs in the 50 free (25.01), 100 free (56.33), 100 breast (1:08.82) and 200 breast (2:34.33).

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:06.46

100 breast – 56.30

50 breast – 26.82

50 free – 20.57

100 free – 46.21

Sipowski will join head coach Bobby Guntoro’s first recruiting class with Aidan Duffy, Ethan Womble, Jacob Duracinsky, Sam O’Brien, and Will Barker. He will arrive in time for the changing of the breaststroke guards, as Gianmichel D’Alessandro and Josh Rigsbee, who placed 1st/2nd in the 100 breast and 2nd/3rd in the 200 breast at 2020 CAA Championships, will have just graduated. Sipowski’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free, 100 breast and 200 breast.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.