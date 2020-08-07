Noah Sipowski Goes Sub-21 in the 50 Free for First Time at Flood Aquatics Day 4

2020 Flood Aquatics Time Trial

Monday, August 3rd – Friday, August 8th

King’s Academy Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Unsanctioned by USA Swimming

Flood Aquatics hosted the fourth day of their intrasquad yesterday, August 6th. They are currently running a 5-day, prelims, semifinals, finals style meet.

While the meet is being filmed and electronically timed, Flood Aquatics has elected to not have officials on deck. While this helps to allow proper social distancing, it also means that the meet is unsanctioned by USA Swimming, making all times unofficial.

Despite once again dealing with less than ideal weather, Flood Aquatics continued their meet with a series of impressive performances.

The team started the night off strong, with Noah Sipowski (17) swimming to a new personal best time, and first time under 21.0, in the finals of the 50 free. Sipowski finished in 20.76, taking nearly a full second off of his previous best (21.62) from the 2019 FHSAA 1A State Championships last fall.

The very next event, the men’s 100 free semifinals, saw all 6 athletes swim best times. While Pace Edwards (16) touched first (46.02), the most impressive swim came from Matthew Clancy. Clancy dropped almost seven seconds in the event to finish in 57.87.

The women’s semifinal of the 100 free was just as impressive, with 14-year-old Logan Zielinski taking first in a time of 52.5. Just behind her was 13-year-old Kiki Munna, finishing in 53.84.

Other Notable Swims