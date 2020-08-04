Josh Zuchowski Swims PR in 400 IM at Unsanctioned Meet

2020 Flood Aquatics Time Trial

Monday, August 3rd – Friday, August 8th

King’s Academy Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Unsanctioned by USA Swimming

Flood Aquatics Swim Team (FAST), located in West Palm Beach, Florida, kicked off the first day of it’s unsanctioned, championship-style meet today. The meet, which is set up similar to the Olympic Trials in that it has a structure centered around prelims, semi-finals, and finals, will run from August 3rd until the 8th. The meet is being swum in a short course yards pool.

In order to reduce the number of people present on the pool deck, FAST elected to hold the meet without being sanctioned through USA Swimming. While this reduces the number of officials on deck by 5, it also means that all times swum during the meet are unofficial.

According to Jonathan Zuchowski, the head coach of FAST, they “wanted to give these kids the opportunity to swim their best events twice in the evening.” The aim of the meet was to allow those athletes who missed out on their end of season meet this spring to swim at their best now that they have been able to return to normal training.

The first day of competition was highlighted by rising junior Joshua Zuchowski, who clocked a lifetime best in the 400 IM. After cruising to a 4:00 this morning, he clocked a 3:50.26 in finals. This time marks a nearly three-second drop from his previous best time, swum last spring.

In 2017 Zuchowski set the 11-12 NAG records in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM in short course yards. In the long course pool last spring he took down the NAG record in the 200 back, held by Aaron Piersol, and Michael Andrew’s record in the 100 back. He was recognized as the top 13-14-year-old boy in our 2019 Swammy Awards as well as being ranked as the 3rd best recruit in our Way Too Early Recruit Ranks: Boys of High School Class of 2022.

Other Notable Swims: