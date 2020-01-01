SwimSwam’s Official 2019 Swammy Awards Index

To see all of our 2019 Swammy Award winners, click here.
2019 Swammy Awards
This month, we’re recounting the top performers and performances of the year 2019. Keep track of all of our Swammy Award winners here, with links out to full Swammy Award stories and honorable mentions.
Special hat tip to all the swimmers who celebrated the Gift of Life at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle UK this past summer! numerous transplant world records broken, outstanding swims! (http://worldtransplantgames.org/)
VERY pleased to see Luca Urlando up on this list of honor.
A bit disappointed not to see either Foster brother here, but this was a tough year, esp. as the lead-up to Tokyo puts a lot more pressure on everyone.
Congrats to all listed — and those that remain!