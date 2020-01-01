Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam’s Official 2019 Swammy Awards Index

To see all of our 2019 Swammy Award winners, click here.

2019 Swammy Awards

This month, we’re recounting the top performers and performances of the year 2019. Keep track of all of our Swammy Award winners here, with links out to full Swammy Award stories and honorable mentions.

Category Award Winner
International Swimmers of the Year Male Swimmer of the Year Caeleb Dressel
Female Swimmer of the Year Regan Smith
Breakout Female Swimmer of the Year Maggie MacNeil
Breakout Male Swimmer of the Year Andrei Minakov
African Male Swimmer of the Year Zane Waddell
African Female Swimmer of the Year Tatjana Schoenmaker
Asian Male Swimmer of the Year Daiya Seto
Asian Female Swimmer of the Year
Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year Markus Thormeyer
Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year Maggie MacNeil
Central America/Caribbean Male Swimmer of the Year Ricardo Vargas
Central American/Caribbean Female Swimmer of the Year Alia Atkinson
European Male Swimmer of the Year Adam Peaty
European Female Swimmer of the Year Katinka Hosszu
Oceanian Male Swimmer of the Year Matthew Wilson
Oceanian Female Swimmer of the Year Ariarne Titmus
South American Male Swimmer of the Year Bruno Fratus
South American Female Swimmer of the Year
U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year Caeleb Dressel
U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year Simone Manuel
World Junior Male Swimmer of the Year Andrei Minakov
World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year Regan Smith
Open Water Male Swimmer of the Year
Open Water Female Swimmer of the Year
International Coaches of Year Africa Rocco Meiring
Asia Norimasa Hirai
Britain Mel Marshall
Canada Tom Johnson
Europe James Gibson
Oceania Dean Boxall
US Greg Meehan
U.S. Awards NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year Andrew Seliskar
NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year Beata Nelson
NCAA Men’s Coach of the Year Dave Durden
NCAA Women’s Coach of the Year Teri McKeever
High School Team of the Year
Baylor School girls
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 10&Under
Kayla Han & Joey Campagnola
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 11-12
Teagan O’Dell & Thomas Heilman
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 13-14 Claire Curzan & Josh Zuchowski
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 15-16 Torri Huske & Josh Matheny
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 17-18 Regan Smith & Luca Urlando
U.S. Club Coach of the Year Ron Aitken
Other Awards Top 10 Swims of the Year #1: Milak 200 Fly WR
Viral Video of the Year
Heart of a Champion Daniel Swensen
National Development Award South Africa

TX Rockstar

Special hat tip to all the swimmers who celebrated the Gift of Life at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle UK this past summer! numerous transplant world records broken, outstanding swims! (http://worldtransplantgames.org/)

mike_in_dallas

VERY pleased to see Luca Urlando up on this list of honor.
A bit disappointed not to see either Foster brother here, but this was a tough year, esp. as the lead-up to Tokyo puts a lot more pressure on everyone.
Congrats to all listed — and those that remain!

