2019 Swammy Awards: Male Swimmer of the Year Caeleb Dressel

2019 MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: CAELEB DRESSEL (USA)

Caeleb Dressel one-upped his 2017 Worlds performance with an 8-medal haul at the 2019 FINA World Championships. He became the most decorated man ever in a single Worlds meet with his 6 golds and 2 silvers. Dressel also tied his record for the most golds won in a single session, taking 3 in one night. 2019 also saw Dressel set his first World Records in both long course and short course.

His first individual title of Worlds came in the 50 fly, the only event in which he failed to medal in 2017. He broke the American Record for his first 50 fly gold. Dressel went on to break Michael Phelps’ former World Record in semifinals of the 100 fly before successfully defending his title. He also swept the sprints, defending his 50 and 100 free titles with a pair of new American Records.

Dressel contributed to 4 medal-winning relays for the USA, including the men’s 4×100 free (gold), men’s 4×100 medley (silver), mixed 4×100 free (gold), and mixed 4×100 medley (silver). His fly split on the men’s medley relay was the fastest in history. His win in the mixed 4×100 free relay gave him his 3rd gold in a single night, as he had win the 100 fly and 50 free earlier in that session.

The 2019 ISL season set the stage for Dressel’s first World Record in short course. Swimming for the Cali Condors, he took down the 50 free World Record at the ISL finale. Dressel also took down the U.S. Open and American Records in the 100 free and 50 fly.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Adam Peaty (GBR)- Peaty made history yet again as the first man to break 57 in the 100 breast. After setting the World Record in semis, he went on to dominate the final and earn a threepeat in the event. He was also just off his own World Record in the 50 breast, winning his 3rd-straight gold there as well. Peaty won 4 medals total, swimming the breaststroke leg for Great Britain to helpd them to gold in the men’s 4×100 medley and bronze in the mixed 4×100 medley.

Daiya Seto (JPN)- Seto earned his first major international long course gold since 2013 when he won the 200 IM at Worlds. He went on to sweep the IM events, earning his 3rd career Worlds title in the 400 IM. Seto has now cemented his spot for Tokyo and is one of the front runners for Olympic gold in the IM races. He swept the IM races at the 2019 ISL Finale, smashing the U.S. Open Record in the 200 IM and breaking the 400 IM World Record.

