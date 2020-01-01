2019 Swammy Awards: US Coach of the Year Greg Meehan

To see all of our 2019 Swammy Awards, click here.

2019 US COACH OF THE YEAR: GREG MEEHAN (ALTO SWIM CLUB)

Greg Meehan, who will be the USA Head Coach for the women at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, had another successful year with the Stanford women. He coached his swimmers to 12 medals at the 2019 FINA World Championships. That included 5 individual medals and 7 relay medals.

Sprinter Simone Manuel swept the sprints at Worlds and won 7 medals overall (including 5 relay medals), the most ever won by a woman in a single Worlds meet. Teammte Katie Ledecky won the 800 free, took silver in the 400 free, and took silver with the 4×200 free relay. Katie Drabot earned bronze in the 100 fly, while Lia Neal got a silver for her prelims swim in the 4×100 free.

Meehan coached Ella Eastin to a silver in the 200 IM at the World University Games. After taking a relay medal at Worlds, Neal went on to take gold at the Pan American Games in the 4×100 free relay and 4×100 medley relay (prelims swim).

While Meehan also led Stanford to their 3rd-straight NCAA title, we have a separate Swammy Award for NCAA Women’s Coach of the Year detailing those accomplishments.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

In no particular order

Previous Winners: