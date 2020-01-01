2019 Swammy Awards: US Coach of the Year Greg Meehan

To see all of our 2019 Swammy Awards, click here.
2019 US COACH OF THE YEAR: GREG MEEHAN (ALTO SWIM CLUB)
Greg Meehan, who will be the USA Head Coach for the women at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, had another successful year with the Stanford women. He coached his swimmers to 12 medals at the 2019 FINA World Championships. That included 5 individual medals and 7 relay medals.
Sprinter Simone Manuel swept the sprints at Worlds and won 7 medals overall (including 5 relay medals), the most ever won by a woman in a single Worlds meet. Teammte Katie Ledecky won the 800 free, took silver in the 400 free, and took silver with the 4×200 free relay. Katie Drabot earned bronze in the 100 fly, while Lia Neal got a silver for her prelims swim in the 4×100 free.
Meehan coached Ella Eastin to a silver in the 200 IM at the World University Games. After taking a relay medal at Worlds, Neal went on to take gold at the Pan American Games in the 4×100 free relay and 4×100 medley relay (prelims swim).
While Meehan also led Stanford to their 3rd-straight NCAA title, we have a separate Swammy Award for NCAA Women’s Coach of the Year detailing those accomplishments.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
In no particular order
- Dave Durden (Cal Aquatics)- Durden, the USA Men’s Head Coach for 2020, coached several medalists across WUGs, Pan Ams, and Worlds. Nathan Adrian and Ryan Murphy were both gold medalists at Worlds for their relay performances. Murphy also medaled in the 200 back. Andrew Seliskar earned bronze for his leadoff on the 4×200 free. Durden also coached multiple medalists between WUGs and Pan Ams: Nick Norman, Sean Grieshop, Daniel Carr, Tom Shields, Matt Josa, and Adrian.
- Gregg Troy (Gator Swim Club)- Troy coached Caeleb Dressel to another historic performance at 2019 Worlds. Dressel earned 8 medals, the most ever won by a man in a single Worlds meet. He set new American Records in the 50 fly, 100 free, and 50 free, as well as a World Record in the 100 fly. He was also a part of the mixed 4×100 free World Record.
- Mike Parratto (Riptide Swim Team)- Parratto and Regan Smith made their 2nd trip to Worlds, with Smith earning her first individual gold and World Record in the 200 back. Smith set a World Record in the 100 back on the leadoff leg of the women’s 4×100 medley and her team went on to break the relay World Record.
- Ray Looze (Indiana Swim Club)- Looze’s swimmers won 10 medals in Gwangju. Lilly King repeated as champion in the 50 and 100 breaststroke, and contributed to the women’s 4×100 medley and mixed 4×100 medley. Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni medaled in relays. Apple was also a WUGs champion. The breaststroke group had a successful summer at Pan Ams and WUGs. Annie Lazor swept the breaststrokes at Pan Ams and Cody Miller earned a silver. Ian Finnerty was a WUGs Champion and Pan Ams bronze medalist.
Previous Winners:
- 2015 – David Marsh (SwimMAC Carolina)
- 2016 – Dave Durden (Cal Aquatics/Cal)
- 2017 – Greg Meehan (Alto Swim Club/Stanford)
- 2018 – Dave Durden (Cal Aquatics/Cal)
- 2019 – Greg Meehan (Alto Swim Club/Stanford)
