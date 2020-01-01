Jack Spitser’s Top Swimming Photos of 2019

2019 is a year that I will always remember, starting with getting hired with SwimSwam and my photographic career taking off. I’ve compiled this selection of images that represent some of my favorite and most memorable shots and moments from this year. I’m looking forward to 2020 and creating more images of phenomenal swimmers and the best sport in the world.

This image was my first Cover shot for SwimSwam magazine of Beata Nelson, a huge honor.

Jacob Pebley making waves jumping in for his race at the 2019 Grand Challenge



Zack Reuter of UCSD celebrating a 6 second drop and All-American finish in the 400 IM



Michael Andrew underwater in Encinitas, CA