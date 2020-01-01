Jack Spitser’s Top Swimming Photos of 2019

2019 is a year that I will always remember, starting with getting hired with SwimSwam and my photographic career taking off. I’ve compiled this selection of images that represent some of my favorite and most memorable shots and moments from this year. I’m looking forward to 2020 and creating more images of phenomenal swimmers and the best sport in the world.
Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer who swims for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh. Working for years as a lifestyle and sports photographer, Jack has successfully utilized his knowledge of competitive swimming and integrated it into his work, capturing intimate perspectives of the sport unanimously …
Nice work there Jack! I really enjoy your work and work ethic!
Luca is fierce and I really hope MA doesn’t think surfing counts as a swim workout
Pretty sure he does