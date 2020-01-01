Competitor Coach of the Month: Eddie Reese, Texas

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Coach Eddie Reese‘s Texas men couldn’t have swum much better at the Minnesota Invite, and they now lead our NCAA Power Ranks.

While clearly outswimming defending national champs Cal in a head-to-head invite, Texas put up nation-leading times in 6 of 13 NCAA individual events and 3 of 5 relays. Texas’s veterans look primed for a big NCAA meet, but maybe more impressive were their newcomers. Transfers Maxime Rooney and Alvin Jiang look outstanding, as do freshmen like Caspar Corbeau.

The Texas depth will be tough to overcome in March – they currently have 24 swims ranked inside the top 5 in NCAA ranks. That’s an incredible showing from the Longhorns at this point of the season.

Texas men ranked inside the top 5 in the NCAA so far this season:

