Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Abbey Weitzeil, Cal

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Senior Abbey Weitzeil set an American record and powered her California Golden Bears into the #1 spot in our NCAA Power Rankings early in the month of December.

The key swim, of course, was a 20.90 in the 50 yard freestyle at the Minnesota Invite. The swim was the first in history under 21 seconds. Whether you pay attention to short course yards times or not, if you can’t see why the breaking of a major second barrier is important, then you’re not paying attention to the sport.

Weitzeil won all three of her individual events in Minnesota. She was 46.52 in the 100 free and 1:42.25 in the 200 free. Both rank #2 in the NCAA this season, and Weitzeil has a chance to win all three of those freestyles at NCAAs in what would be a pretty historic speed sweep. She was three tenths off her lifetime-bests in both races, and cut a tenth from her 50 free.

Weitzeil also appears as a member of all five of Cal’s season-best relays in NCAA ranks. Her Cal Bears lead the NCAA in the 200, 400, and 800 free relays, and sit second in both medleys. Her splits at Minnesota:

200 medley relay: 20.5 free

800 free relay: 1:42.4

400 medley relay: 46.0 free

200 free relay: 20.81

400 free relay: 47.11

