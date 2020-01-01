FINIS Set of the Week: Jelly Legs

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Angelia Ong, supermom, educator and passionate Masters and OWS swimmer.

This week’s workout is to focus on working the core and kick strength using the FINIS pulling ankle bands before a middle distance focused main set.

(warm up 400-600m).

Kick set with bands 6x100m, on 2:30. 8x50m (without bands) on 1:30, 25m fast,

25m easy.

Main set: 4x400m , 4x200m, 4x100m (reducing rest intervals by 5 secs) , 8x50m sprints, 50m fast, 50m easy on 1:15.

200m warm down.

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.