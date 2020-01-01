Olympic Update: Olympics To Go Smoke-Free Plus Further 2011 Tsunami Remembrance

From a smoke-free Japan Sport Olympic Square to bouquets produced in quake-hit areas, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee plans to bring to light the reconstruction of the areas that were devastated during the 2011 tsunami and earthquake while minimizing the pollution produced during next summer’s Games. Here’s the latest on that and much more in this decade’s last Olympic Update as we ready to enter the Olympic year.

JAPAN AIRLINES TO GIVE AWAY FREE ROUND TRIP FLIGHTS DURING THE GAMES

Per The Japan Times, Japan Airlines will offer free round-trip domestic flight tickets to up to 50,000 foreign tourists during next summer’s Games.

The campaign aims to encourage those who visit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to travel to rural areas in the country and experience local attractions.

Japan Airlines will begin accepting applications in late February, with the free tickets to be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

HOTEL ROOM SHORTAGE EXPECTED DURING THE GAMES

Business Insider reports that an estimated 10 million visitors are expected to descend on Tokyo next summer for the 2020 Olympics. However, the Japanese capital might not have room for them all.

The city is facing a hotel room shortage of an estimated 14,000 rooms each day of the Olympics, per the Nikkei Asian Review, leaving the city scrambling to find alternatives to house millions of tourists.

Earlier last summer we reported that one strategy to combat the room shortage is for cruise ships docked at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal to be turned into floating hotels. This conversion would present an estimated 2,116 rooms, with the cities of Yokohama and Kawasaki planning to follow suit.

OLYMPICS COST TO EXCEED ORIGINAL FORECAST

Per the LA Times, Japan could end up spending more than $26 billion on the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics — far more than the $7.3 billion originally forecast — according to estimates released earlier this month.

Games’ organizers issued an updated budget that shows $12.6 billion in costs to them and other entities. However, in a separate report, the Board of Audit of Japan identified billions more in expenditures by municipal and national governments that were not included in the Tokyo 2020 ledgers. Organizers said they should not be held responsible for the surplus.