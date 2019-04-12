Josh Zuchowski Downs Michael Andrew’s 13-14 NAG in 100 Back

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

14 year-old Josh Zuchowski clipped the 13-14 National Age Group record tonight at the Richmond stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series. Swimming out of the B-final, he finished 11th overall with a time of 56.62 that lowered the existing mark of 56.83 previously held by Michael Andrew, who is also here this week.

Andrew set the previous mark during a record-breaking tear in the spring of 2014. Zuchowski has been on a bit of a record-breaking tear himself. Last month, he knocked almost two seconds off a NAG that the legendary Aaron Pierson set in 1998.

Zuchowski’s previous best in the 100 back was a 57.11 from that same meet last month where he broke the 200 back National Age Group record. Earlier this meet he time trialed the 100 back, going 57.61. He finished 15th yesterday in the 50 back, and is scheduled to swim the 200 IM and 200 back tomorrow.