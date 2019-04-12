3 World Top 10 Times: The Men’s 50 Free at the Richmond PSS Was Electric

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

The men’s 50 free at the Richmond PSS tonight saw several really big swims in the A final, including 3 swims that landed in the top 10 in the world this year. Caeleb Dressel took the event in 21.69, which is just 0.02 seconds slower than his best time from last year. Dressel swam a 21.67 at US Nationals last Summer, which ended up being his fastest performance of the 2018 season. He has a personal best of 21.15 from 2017 World Champs. Dressel’s time tonight puts him 4th fastest in the world this year.

Here are the results from the A final tonight:

Michael Andrew‘s time was his 3rd fastest ever at a Pro Swim Series, with his top two coming from the Columbus Pro Series last Summer at 21.69 and 21.70 respectively. His time tonight was also just 0.37 seconds off his personal best of 21.46. His time tonight puts him 6th fastest in the world this year.

Michael Chadwick tied his personal best of 21.96, which he swam the the 2016 Olympic trials. His best time makes him the 15th fastest American in history in the 50 free, and puts him 7th in the world this year. Furthermore, Chadwick’s time tonight was the first time he’s broken 22 seconds since August of 2017. It was also only his 3rd time under 22 seconds in his career.

Jack Conger came in 4th and set a new best time. Conger’s previous best was 22.69 coming into this meet, and he then went 22.66 in prelims this morning. Then he swam a 22.41 tonight, marking a total drop of 0.28 seconds at this meet. Before this meet, Conger’s best time was from 2012, and he hadn’t swum the event since 2015.