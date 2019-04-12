Olivia Smoliga Swims Lifetime Best; Breaks PSS Record in 100 Back

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Olivia Smoliga‘s momentum from the Short Course World Championships in December, where she won a dazzling 8 gold medals, continued on Friday at the Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond, Virginia.

She swam a 58.73 to win the final by 1.1 seconds ahead of high school senior Katherine Berkoff, and in the process broke both the Pro Swim Series Record in the event, and swam her own personal best time.

Her previous best time was a 58.75 done at last summer’s US National Championships.

Comparative Splits:

First 50 Second 50 Total Time Olivia Smoliga New PR 28.53 30.20 58.73 Olivia Smoliga Old PR 28.54 30.21 58.75 Emily Seebohm Old PSS Record 28.86 30.10 58.96

Her previous in-season best was a 59.14 at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series meet in early March of 2018.

The time ranks her 3rd in the world so far this season. Only Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck, both of whom already had a big taper meet at their World Championship Trials, have been faster.

Smoliga is scheduled to swim both the 50 and 100 meter backstrokes at this summer’s World Championships individually.