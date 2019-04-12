2019 Pro Swim Series- Richmond: Day 3 Live Finals Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Tonight, the finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 400 free will be contested. Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew will face-off again after Dressel won the 100 fly on Thursday while Andrew finished in 8th. The duo will meet up in the final of the 50 fly, where Dressel is seeded first while Andrew is seeded third. Yesterday, Dressel won the 200 free and 100 fly. Tonight, Dressel has a shot at swimming his second 2-for-2 win performance.

Veterans and age group-standouts will clash in the final of the women’s 100 back, with 18-year-old Katharine Berkoff leading the seeds as the only woman under one minute (59.78). Right behind Berkoff is Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga, Pan Pacs champ Lisa Bratton, Olympian Hali Flickinger, and 14-year-old Claire Curzan. Amidst the battle, Curzan will be gunning for her second NAG of the meet, as her seed time of 1:01.08 lurks behind Regan Smith’s 13-14 NAG of 1:00.26.

Curzan will also have a showdown with Kelsi Dahlia and Farida Osman in the women’s 50 fly after taking second to Dahlia in the 100 fly on Thursday. Osman is seeded first with a 26.32, however, the 14-year-old Curzan is seeded second with a 26.37. Dahlia lurks behind Amanda Kendall in fourth. Can the 14-year-old defeat these veterans in a good-old fashioned splash-and-dash?

With Michael Andrew out of the 100 back A-final, Olympians Ryan Murphy, Jacob Pebley, and Matt Grevers will still have to face NCAA champ Coleman Stewart, who was sub-55 in prelims. In the B-final, 14-year-old Josh Zuchoswki could also gun for a NAG of his own. His prelims time of 57.48 is just three-tenths off his PB of 57.11, which is eerily close to Michael Andrew‘s 13-14 NAG of 56.83.

Katie Ledecky is scheduled to swim an interesting meet line-up tonight. First up for Ledecky is the B-final of the 50 free, where she is seeded 15th. Then, Ledecky will octuple the distance and swim the 400 free final, where her and Leah Smith are the lone sub-4:10 swimmers from prelims.

