Madisyn Cox Confident After Training Camp with Ledecky, Smith (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu

TOP 3

Madisyn Cox (Longhorn Aquatics) – 2:10.27 Ella Eastin (Alto Swim Club) – 2:11.68 Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 2:14.45

Madisyn Cox had a great swim here, posting a 2:10.27 with Alto’s Ella Eastin 2nd in 2:11.68. Cox’s 37.38 breast split put her out of reach.

Katie Ledecky was in 6th at the last wall, but utilized a 29.50 final 50 to race past three women, including Katie Drabot. Ledecky edged Drabot for 3rd, 2:14.45 to 2:14.46.

Zoe Bartel (unattached) won the B final in 2:18.28.