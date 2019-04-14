Madisyn Cox Confident After Training Camp with Ledecky, Smith (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
Reported by Karl Ortegon.
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu
TOP 3
- Madisyn Cox (Longhorn Aquatics) – 2:10.27
- Ella Eastin (Alto Swim Club) – 2:11.68
- Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 2:14.45
Madisyn Cox had a great swim here, posting a 2:10.27 with Alto’s Ella Eastin 2nd in 2:11.68. Cox’s 37.38 breast split put her out of reach.
Katie Ledecky was in 6th at the last wall, but utilized a 29.50 final 50 to race past three women, including Katie Drabot. Ledecky edged Drabot for 3rd, 2:14.45 to 2:14.46.
Zoe Bartel (unattached) won the B final in 2:18.28.
