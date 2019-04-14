Michael Phelps Was Behind Tiger’s Masters Championship – Literally

Tiger Woods is back! The oft-embattled, oft-injured 43-year old golfer won his first Masters tournament in 14 years on Sunday.

So, what’s that have to do with swimming?

Golf‘s GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Woods received support from a long-time friend in his final round: swimming’s GOAT Michael Phelps.

Eagle-eyed swimmers and swim-fans, including British World Champion James Guy, spotted Phelps behind Tiger during Sunday’s final round. During what will come away as an iconic moment from Tiger’s triumphant return to the top of a major, when Woods hit a near-hole-in-one on the 16th, cameras caught him urging his ball toward the hole – with Phelps just inches behind him.

Michael Phelps is just a locked in as Tiger pic.twitter.com/1eYCPtph8a — Ry (@JustRyCole) April 14, 2019

When you have Tiger Woods and the 16th hole at the Masters, special things happen. pic.twitter.com/b95cA3p7bn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

This is one of many forays into the world of golf for Phelps – the most-decorated Olympian in history. He’s been featured on the cover of Golf Digest, has played in many celebrity and pro-am tournaments, and once made a 159 foot putt: the longest-ever televised putt, by a professional, amateur, Olympian, or otherwise.

It’s been 11 years since Tiger Woods won one of golf‘s 4 Major tournaments, and just under 3 since Michael Phelps won his last Olympic gold medal. If we couldn’t dream before, surely we can now? Maybe Phelps was inspired by his friend. Afterall, it’s been almost 3 weeks since his last public denial that he would return to the pool…