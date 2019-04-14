Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Meili on Swimming by Herself, Making a Decision on Olympic Training (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

  • PSS Record: Lilly King- 29.62

TOP 3

  1. Alia Atkinson (South Florida) – 30.58
  2. Molly Hannis (unattached) – 30.77
  3. Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 30.95

Alia Atkinson of South Florida powered to the win here, going 30.58 to knock off American Molly Hannis (30.77). NC State freshman Sophie Hansson, a Swedish national, was also under 31, going 30.95 for 3rd.

Annie Lazor of Mission Viejo was 31.14 to take 4th. Also of note, Katie Meili took 6th in 31.46 to cap her first long course meet since 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!