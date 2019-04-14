Katie Meili on Swimming by Herself, Making a Decision on Olympic Training (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

PSS Record: Lilly King- 29.62

TOP 3

Alia Atkinson (South Florida) – 30.58 Molly Hannis (unattached) – 30.77 Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 30.95

Alia Atkinson of South Florida powered to the win here, going 30.58 to knock off American Molly Hannis (30.77). NC State freshman Sophie Hansson, a Swedish national, was also under 31, going 30.95 for 3rd.

Annie Lazor of Mission Viejo was 31.14 to take 4th. Also of note, Katie Meili took 6th in 31.46 to cap her first long course meet since 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.