Michael Phelps To Hit The Ryder Cup Celebrity Golf Course

Michael Phelps has been named as one of the Celebrity Match participants for the 42nd Ryder Cup set to take place on Tuesday, September 25th. Held at The Albatros Course at Le Golf National in Paris, France, the match will include a 10-hole scramble featuring celebrities from the United States and Europe to kick-off the Ryder Cup festivities. Holes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 will be in the rotation for the special match that takes place prior to the official tournament.

23-time Olympic gold medalist Phelps is one of several athletes set to participate, with retired tennis pros James Blake and John McEnroe, along with surfer Kelly Slater among the American athletes on the list for the match. From Europe, look for Italian former professional soccer player Alessandro Del Piero and retired tennis player Guy Forget on the course, in addition to other continental notables.

Plenty of non-sporting stars are also set to attend, including actors Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell and Greg Kinnear, along with singer Nick Jonas and even United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Dr. Condoleezza Rice.

Phelps has been a mainstay on the celebrity circuit of golf tournaments, playing three times at the Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

You can read the official Ryder Cup announcement in its entirety here.